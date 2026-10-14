October 14, 2026 6:40 PM हिंदी

NSA Doval raised issue of safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iranian counterpart: MEA

NSA Doval raised issue of safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iranian counterpart: MEA

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval raised the issue of safety and security of Indian seafarers and tankers during his telephonic conversation with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Mohsen Rezaei, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that NSA Doval and Rezaei discussed bilateral issues, regional situation and international developments during their conversation on October 12.

"This conversation happened on 12th of October. National Security Advisor spoke to the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, His Excellency Dr Mohsen Rezaei. They discussed bilateral issues. They also discussed regional situation and international developments, and during the meeting, the safety and security of Indian seafarers was raised, as also the safety and security of Indian tankers was also raised," said Jaiswal while replying to a question on the discussions held between NSA Doval and his Iranian counterpart.

On Monday, Iran's Embassy in India said that NSA Doval and Rezaei spoke about latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

"Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Mohsen Rezaei, held a telephone conversation with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Monday evening, the Iranian Embassy in India said in a post on X.

“Dr Mohsen Rezaei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, held a telephone conversation this evening with Shri Ajit Doval, National Security Adviser of the Republic of India, during which they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest to the two countries,” the Embassy added.

The telephonic conversation between NSA Doval and Mohsin Rezaei comes amid continuing attacks on the shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.

In July, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi, during which he said that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers must be avoided under any circumstances.

“Had a telephonic conversation with FM Araghchi of Iran this evening. Conveyed our deep concerns at the ongoing hostilities in the region. Strongly urged that attacks on commercial shipping and seafarers be avoided under any circumstances. India condemns any such attack by any party,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

--IANS

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