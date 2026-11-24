Mumbai, Nov 24 (IANS) Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has dismissed a report suggesting that it was evaluating acquisitions in the gold loan sector, saying the claims were unfounded and did not reflect the company's position.

In a clarification filed with stock exchanges, the non-banking finance company said it was responding to a news report published on November 23 that claimed the company was exploring potential acquisitions to accelerate its presence in the gold finance business.

The report and its associated headlines, as well as any related coverage based on the same information, were incorrect, according to the NBFC firm.

"The article, including its headlines and any other versions or coverage of the same report, is unfounded and there is no truth in the matter," the company said in its filing.

The clarification follows a report that cited unnamed sources as saying the lender was examining opportunities in the fast-growing gold loan segment and had held preliminary discussions regarding potential acquisition targets.

Responding to the speculation, the company reiterated that it remains compliant with all disclosure requirements under applicable listing regulations and had made all necessary disclosures required by law.

However, the lender did not provide any further details beyond its denial of the report.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd -- a subsidiary of the Mahindra Group -- is primarily focused on vehicle financing and rural lending and is among the leading non-banking financial companies in the country.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday settled at Rs 286.45, a decrease of 0.68 per cent against the previous close, apiece on the BSE.

The NBFC stock has recorded a 52-week high of Rs 415 and a 52-week low of Rs 253.30, according to the aforesaid exchange.

--IANS

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