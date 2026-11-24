New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The sixth edition of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will be held from January 3 to 19, 2027, at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena in New Delhi, with six franchises competing for the title. The player auction for the upcoming season is scheduled to take place on November 30 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.

The revised dates were announced on Saturday following changes to the United World Wrestling (UWW) calendar. The rescheduling aims to ensure the league does not clash with the international wrestling schedule, allowing leading Indian and overseas wrestlers to participate.

Season 6 will feature 86 elite grapplers, including 34 international medallists, with a strong contingent of Olympic, World Championship, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists expected to compete.

The six participating franchises are Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals and UP Dominators.

The upcoming auction is expected to attract considerable attention, with franchises looking to strengthen their squads by securing some of the biggest names in international and Indian wrestling.

The previous auction saw Japan’s Olympic champion Yui Susaki become the most expensive wrestler in PWL history after attracting a winning bid of Rs 60 lakh. India’s Aman Sehrawat, Antim Panghal and Sujeet Kalkal were also among the biggest acquisitions, each commanding bids exceeding Rs 50 lakh.

PWL Chairman Dayaan Farooqui said the revised schedule would help the league remain aligned with the international wrestling calendar while ensuring the participation of top athletes.

“The Pro Wrestling League has always aligned its calendar with international wrestling, and following the revision of the United World Wrestling calendar, we have rescheduled Season 6 to 3rd–19th January 2027. We are now gearing up for an exciting new chapter, with the player auction scheduled for 30th November. The auction will bring together some of the finest wrestling talent from across the world, including world-class international wrestlers and India’s leading stars, setting the stage for a highly competitive season. Our focus remains on building a league that offers the highest standards of competition, an exceptional platform for wrestlers, and an unforgettable experience for fans. We look forward to an exciting auction and a spectacular Season 6 in Delhi," Farooqui said.

PWL CEO Akhil Gupta said the participation of 86 wrestlers, including 34 international medallists, would add significant quality to the competition.

"At Pro Wrestling League, our focus has always been on delivering world-class wrestling action and creating an unforgettable experience for fans. With 86 elite grapplers, including 34 international medallists, set to feature in Season 6, we are confident that fans will witness some of the finest wrestling talent from across the world competing on one stage. The participation of top international wrestlers will bring an exciting new dimension to the competition, raising the bar for professional wrestling in India. We look forward to welcoming fans back to the stands for an action-packed season filled with thrilling bouts, fierce rivalries and world-class sporting excellence," Gupta said.

The league will feature nine Olympic weight categories, comprising five men’s divisions — 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg and 125kg — and four women’s divisions — 53kg, 57kg, 62kg and 76kg.

The competition will retain its existing match format of two three-minute rounds. It will also feature the ‘Power Minute’ rule, under which points scored during the final 60 seconds of a bout will carry double value, adding another tactical dimension to the contests.

Season 5 concluded with Haryana Thunders retaining the championship after edging Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in the final. The defending champions will return in January to compete for another title as the league looks to raise the standard of professional wrestling in India.