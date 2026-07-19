NRAI unanimously approves constitutional amendments to align with National Sports Governance Act

Bhubaneswar, July 19 (IANS) In a significant move toward structural modernisation and enhanced transparency in sports administration, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI)on Sunday officially amended its constitution.

The landmark changes were approved unanimously by the General Body during a Special General Body Meeting convened on July 18, 2026, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The approved amendments align the shooting federation’s governing framework with the statutory provisions of the landmark National Sports Governance Act (NSGA), 2025. With this transition, the NRAI becomes one of the pioneering national sports federations in India to successfully adopt the legislative reforms, setting a clear governance benchmark for the domestic sporting ecosystem.

Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, president, NRAI, said, "Embracing the regulatory standards of the NSGA 2025 is a progressive step toward building a more robust, accountable, and athlete-centric ecosystem. The unanimous backing from our General Body reflects our collective determination to modernise our administration. These constitutional reforms ensure that the NRAI remains fully compliant with updated national laws while maintaining our strong international standing."

The newly ratified constitution establishes formal, statutory internal mechanisms within the NRAI structure. These include designated committees for athlete welfare, a strict code of ethics, and streamlined internal dispute resolution systems to protect the interests of all members.

Pawankumar Singh, secretary general, NRAI, added, "Our main focus will always be to safeguard the interests of our shooters and give them a transparent framework to excel. By implementing these structural changes proactively, we ensure that our athletes receive uninterrupted operational and developmental support. This legal alignment strengthens our pathways from the grassroots to the elite international level."

The successful conclusion of the meeting in Odisha reinforces the NRAI’s commitment to administrative excellence as India prepares for major upcoming global training cycles and international assignments.

--IANS

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