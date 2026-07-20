Jackie Shroff honours legends Rajendra Kumar and Geeta Dutt with heartfelt tributes

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took a trip down memory lane on Monday morning, as he paid tribute to two of Indian cinema's most celebrated legends, actor Rajendra Kumar and iconic playback singer Geeta Dutt.

For Rajendra Kumar, Jackie paid a tribute to him on his birth anniversary and for Geeta Kapoor he shared a post on her death anniversary.

Taking to his social media account Jackie, shared a black-and-white portrait of Rajendra Kumar. The picture was accompanied by the note, "Remembering Rajendra Kumar ji on his birth anniversary," along with folded hands emoticons.

The story featured Mohammed Rafi's evergreen song 'Mere Mehboob Tujhe Meri Mohabbat' playing in the background, adding to the nostalgic mood.

In another social media post, the 'Hero' actor remembered legendary playback singer Geeta Dutt. Sharing a vintage photograph of the singer, Jackie wrote, "Geeta Dutt Ji," followed by folded hands emoticons and also mentioned her birth and death dates, "23 Nov 1930 – 20 July 1972."

For the uninitiated, Rajendra Kumar, popularly known as the 'Jubilee Kumar' of Hindi cinema, was one of Bollywood's biggest stars during the 1960s.

Born on July 20, 1929, he delivered a string of blockbuster films including 'Mother India', 'Goonj Uthi Shehnai', 'Dhool Ka Phool', 'Mere Mehboob', 'Sangam', 'Aarzoo', 'Suraj', and 'Jhuk Gaya Aasman'. He passed away on July 12, 1999, at the age of 69.

Talking about Geeta Dutt, she remains one of the most revered voices in Indian cinema.

She was known for her expressive and soulful singing, and lent her voice to numerous timeless classics such as 'Waqt Ne Kiya Kya Haseen Sitam', 'Babuji Dheere Chalna', 'Jaane Kya Tune Kahi', 'Mera Sundar Sapna Beet Gaya', and 'Na Jao Saiyan Chhuda Ke Baiyan'.

Geeta Dutt was married to filmmaker Guru Dutt, and she passed away on July 20, 1972, at the age of 41.

–IANS

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