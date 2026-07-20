Naseeruddin Shah's son Vivaan shares a rare unseen childhood memory on his Baba’s birthday

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah received heartfelt birthday wishes from his loved ones on social media as he celebrated another milestone.

Making the occasion even more special, his son, actor Vivaan Shah, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane by sharing a rare unseen childhood photograph with his "Baba." Taking to Instagram, Vivaan posted a nostalgic throwback featuring himself with his father from his childhood days. The heartwarming picture showed Naseeruddin Shah sitting on a couch with young Vivaan standing beside him.

The rare childhood glimpse captured a tender father-son moment, giving a peek into a cherished memory from their personal lives. For the caption, the ‘Happy New Year’ actor simply wrote, “Happyy Birthdayyy Baba.” Reacting to the sweet post, many celebrities wished Naseeruddin on his special day. Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj commented, “Happy Bday Naseer Bhai.” Sikandar Kher wrote, “Happy birthday.”

Vivaan Shah has often spoken about the influence his father has had on his life and career. Last year, he marked his father Naseeruddin’s 75th birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media. Calling him his "hero, best friend, teacher, greatest inspiration, and source of divine illumination," Vivaan expressed his immense love and admiration for the veteran actor.

He had written, “Happyyy Happyy 75th Birthdayyy to my hero, my best friend, my teacher, my greatest inspiration and source of divine illumination! Love you Baba Can’t express in words how much you mean to me @naseeruddin49.”

The younger son of veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, Vivaan Shah has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with appearances in movies such as “7 Khoon Maaf,” “Happy New Year,” and “Bombay Velvet.” Most recently, he was seen in “Ikkis,” where he portrayed the character of Captain Vijendra Malhotra.

Talking about Naseeruddin Shah, he is regarded as one of the most accomplished actors, with a remarkable career spanning several decades across parallel cinema, mainstream films, and theatre. Known for his powerful and versatile performances, he has delivered memorable portrayals in critically acclaimed films such as “A Wednesday!”, “Masoom,” “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro,” and “Iqbal.”

--IANS

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