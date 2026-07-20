Tara Sharma on 24 years of debut film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’: Moving from a corporate job in London to dancing around trees

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) As her debut film ‘Om Jai Jagadish’ completed 24 years, actress Tara Sharma recalled leaving her corporate job in London to pursue acting. She said she was initially nervous about the transition.

“What fun we had shooting this in my first film... 24 today #omjaijagadish,” she wrote in the caption.

She then spoke about the song “Chori Chori” by Alka Yagnik, Sonu Nigam, picturised on her and Abhishek Bachchan.

“A snippet from our song #chorichori @bachchan thanks for being a fab first co-actor and making me feel so at ease thanks to your constant making fun of me haaha! It helped especially when I was petrified of messing up those dance steps! So glad you’re getting the acting accolades you deserve.”

She went on to thank Anupam Kher, who made his directorial debut with the 2002 film.

“AKji @anupampkher ji, thanks for casting me in this. Grateful to have begun my acting-in-films journey with you.”

“Even on our other films together, the other end of the line, Khosla ka Ghosla 1 and 2, I often seek your advice and marvel at your talent, positivity, humour and word game mastery, though the jury’s out on who wins haha!” Tara added.

Tara went on to thank the rest of the super cast and crew.

“I wanted to put photos of all of us, but this reel popped up so reshared it. Though we don’t meet often, the respect, warmth, and connect is constant and special. #Waheedaji @anilskapoor @fardeenfkhan @urmilamatondkarofficial @mahimachaudhry1 @vashubhagnani_ @pooja_ent @khan_ahmedasas @ojasrajani @apurva_asrani and dear Tiwarjij for making it all happen.”

She reminisced about moving from a corporate job to dancing around trees.

“Moving from a corporate job in London to dancing around trees, that’s my semi-jokey way of showing the contrast. Though in our case here, it was dancing in the desert dunes! My passion to act drew me to this, but I was quite scared at the switch, and my often nervous-seeming self, though confident within, was initially a little nervy at the whole experience,” she wrote.

The actress added: “But thanks to all of you, the transition was smooth, such fun and special. Being half Indian and half English, my Eng cousins still grin away at the screening we had there and how much they loved it too. Films and stories are universal. And giggling at me grooving is too haaha!”

“Long way to go and lots to learn, and while acting is always a passion and dream, thankful too to creating my show and mixing my entertainment and business sides. #mixedthatsus”

Om Jai Jagadish is a 2002 Indian Hindi-language drama film directed by Anupam Kher. The film stars Waheeda Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahima Chaudhry, Urmila Matondkar, and Tara Sharma.

In Om Jai Jagadish, a widowed mother struggles to keep her three drastically different sons together. When sibling rivalries and financial hardships divide the family and force them to lose their ancestral beach home, the brothers must reunite, sacrifice their personal ambitions, and save their bond.

--IANS

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