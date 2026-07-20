Ranbir Kapoor’s actor-cousin Aadar Jain celebrates Spain’s FIFA WC win, says ‘Ronaldo’s still my GOAT’

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebrated Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph with a post after witnessing the final in New York. Calling it a clash between "legend versus prodigy."

Aadar, who is the son of Reena Jain, hailed Spain's victory, reflected on watching the match surrounded by Argentina supporters, and declared that despite Spain lifting the trophy, Cristiano Ronaldo remains his "GOAT."

He wrote: “WHAT. A. WORLD CUP. Argentina beat England. Spain beat Argentina. And I was the only one in a Spain jersey in a box full of Argentina fans. By the final whistle? Chup chaap. Complete silence. Rivalry aside, today felt bigger than just a final.”

“Legend versus prodigy. Messi and Yamal. One generation facing the next. The baton being passed in real time. To witness it in New York, a city where I grew up, studied and lived for years, made it even more special! Thank you @ycs9 for an unbelievable World Cup. Spain are champions. Ronaldo is still my GOAT. And the debate lives on.”

Substitute Ferran Torres turned out to be Spain’s hero as he scored the decisive goal in extra time as La Roja edged defending champions Argentina 1-0 to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 title at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

After a tense and fiercely contested 90 minutes ended goalless, Torres finally broke the deadlock in the 106th minute. The forward latched onto Nico Williams’ headed knockdown before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to seal Spain’s second FIFA World Cup triumph, their first since winning the title in South Africa in 2010.

Aadar Jain started as an assistant director for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He was then seen in films such as Qaidi Band and Hello Charlie.

--IANS

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