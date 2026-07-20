Zaid Darbar apologises for laughing at Kushal Tandon’s ‘tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai’ remark

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Zaid Darbar has apologised to his wife, actress Gauahar Khan, after laughing at actor Kushal Tandon's "Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hai" remark during an episode of the reality show “Alliance”

A video was shared by the production company Banijay Asia on Instagram with the caption “A heartfelt apology, straight from @zaid_darbar ‘s (heart) emoji.”

In the clip, Zaid was heard saying in Hindi: “Sometimes, I just get carried away with my life. I didn't realize it. What Kushal said was wrong. And I took it lightly. It's my fault.”

“I'm sorry. Really sorry. And I hope you understand what I am. You know me. You know what kind of a person I am. I can't hurt anyone. I can hurt myself, but I can't hurt anyone around me.That's the truth,” Zaid added.

The apology came after Vanshaj Singh, who entered the show as a wildcard revealed to Zaid that Kushal's remarks were the reason Gauahar faced massive backlash online.

Responding to his apology, Gauahar reassured him in the comments, saying he should not be swayed by "dirty play" and that not every silly joke deserves to be taken offensively.

Gauahar wrote in the comment: “Vanshaj is playing. Masti is ok, coz u know every silly thing doesn’t mean one gets offended. U are right, don’t get swayed by dirty play. Keep rocking Jaanu.”

It was earlier in July when Kushal made a distasteful joke. It was when Zaid asked Kushal for a cigarette, since the ones he had were not good enough.

Poking fun at Gauahar, Kushal had reportedly said: “Tujhe saare meri cheezein pasand aati hai. (You like everything I have).”

At that time, Gauahar came out in support of her husband and shared a post, where she mentioned: "Killer performance with zero insecurities," and "The more secure you are, the less offense you take. Not every thing needs a knee jerk reaction. Only the wise know to do better. Proud of you zaid darbar."

Gauahar married Zaid in 2020. The couple has two sons Zehaan, born in 2023, and a second son named Farwaan, born in 2025.

The actress started dating Kushal after meeting as contestants on Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. They broke up in 2014.

Alliance is the first international adaptation of Talpa Studios' globally acclaimed Dutch format, created by John de Mol. The Hindi-language show is produced by Banijay Asia.

The reality format will see 16 contestants enter as allies, but shifting loyalties, deception, and strategic gameplay will test every alliance in the race for the ultimate prize.

--IANS

dc/