NIA probes ISI-linked Pakistani national held in Bengal; seeks details from state STF

Kolkata, Aug 14 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started collecting information about Pakistani national Wahab Alam, who was arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police from Habra in North 24 Parganas district earlier this week.

The move comes after the preliminary investigation by the STF revealed Alam’s alleged links with Pakistan’s spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The NIA has contacted the Bengal STF to obtain details of the investigation and the information gathered so far.

Sources aware of the development said that the NIA officials are particularly interested in details available with the STF, including the persons with whom Alam remained in regular contact and his movements within West Bengal after he allegedly entered India illegally in 2012 using forged Indian identity documents.

The central agency has also sought information about arrested co-accused Mohammad Izaz, who allegedly helped arrange Alam’s settlement in India. Izaz is currently in STF custody.

Sources said the NIA is assessing the information collected by the state police to determine the next line of investigation. Investigators are examining the communication networks allegedly linked to Alam and Izaz, including contacts that may extend beyond the two accused persons.

NIA officials may interrogate Alam and Izaz soon. Sources said the two could also be questioned together, if required, to compare their statements and establish possible links between the information gathered from different sources. Investigators believe that connecting these details could help determine the extent of the accused persons’ network and their activities.

Meanwhile, the state STF is examining communications made from Alam’s mobile phone and other digital devices seized during his arrest, particularly his netbook.

A police source said that investigators found that Alam entered West Bengal illegally through Nepal. Information has also emerged that he had earlier married a local woman named Shilu while he was in Nepal.

The Bengal police are approaching the Ministry of External Affairs through diplomatic channels to obtain detailed information about Alam's wife from the Nepal government.

Preliminary investigation by the STF has indicated that Alam was allegedly sent to West Bengal by the ISI to gather information about the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Railways in the eastern sector of the country.

--IANS

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