October 12, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

Nothing to say, contacts ongoing: Kremlin on 'energy truce' with Ukraine

Nothing to say, contacts ongoing: Kremlin on 'energy truce' with Ukraine

Moscow, Oct 12 (IANS) Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that the Kremlin has nothing to say on the "energy truce" issue with Ukraine yet.

"Contacts are ongoing. As soon as we have anything to say on this topic, we will definitely inform you," the Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying by leading Russian news agency Tass during a regular media briefing in Moscow.

Peskov also reportedly declined to answer questions about whether the possible "energy truce" might only apply to oil refineries or other facilities, or with whom specifically contacts are being conducted.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump announced an immediate "energy ceasefire" between Russia and Ukraine, saying both sides had agreed to stop attacking each other's energy infrastructure.

"Effective immediately, there is an energy ceasefire in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The White House repeated the announcement on X about 20 minutes later. "Effective Immediately: An Energy Ceasefire in the War between Russia and Ukraine," it posted.

Trump did not say when the truce was agreed, which facilities it covered, how long it would last, or how it would be monitored.

Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly struck each other's energy infrastructure since the start of conflict in February 2022.

Peskov, meanwhile, also stated that Europe isn't part of the "peace party" seeking a resolution to the Ukrainian conflict.

"The Europeans clearly do not belong to the 'party of peace,' a party that seeks a peaceful resolution [to the conflict in Ukraine]. The Europeans are, rather, a 'party of war,' which continues to do everything to prevent this war from ending," Tass quoted the Kremlin spokesman as saying on Monday.

--IANS

/as

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