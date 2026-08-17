Nothing could be more shameful: BJP, JD(U) slam Congress, Sonia over 'objections' to full recitation of Vande Mataram

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD (U) leaders came down heavily on the Congress party as well as Sonia Gandhi over objecting to the recitation of the National Song Vande Mataram, during the Independence Day celebrations at Indira Bhavan, the party headquarters. Taking objection to their conduct, the ruling alliance leaders said that nothing could be more shameful than this.

Speaking to IANS, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, "We have all seen the video showing how 'Vande Mataram' was disregarded and insulted at the Congress headquarters. Whether it is 'Vande Mataram' or our national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', it is mandatory to stand up immediately whenever they are played or heard. However, the action Sonia Gandhi took while 'Vande Mataram' was being sung, amounts to a direct insult to 'Vande Mataram'..."

Uttar Pradesh Minister Manoj Pandey said, “No, this is not a new incident. It is a continuous attack on India’s identity, honour, self-respect and national pride.There are certain people with a particular mindset who even today refuse to accept that we belong to Bharat Mata, that we stand under the Indian Tricolour and that we live in a country that has preserved its unity and integrity under this very Tricolour. It is the same Tricolour that gave the country its independence. It is the same flag that our brave soldiers salute and bow before, standing at the borders to protect the 130 crore people of India. The Tricolour is present in our mornings, afternoons and nights; it is associated with our birth and our death..."

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang said, "Nothing could be more shameful than this. What Sonia Gandhi has done is unforgivable, and it has become clear that Sonia Gandhi has still not accepted India in her heart. She accepted Indian citizenship only for political drama. What she has done is unforgivable. As Amit Shah said, this is a sin and she should face punishment for this."

BJP National Spokesperson C. R. Kesavan said, "Sonia Gandhi’s serious transgression in attempting to stop the singing of the full 'Vande Mataram' is an indefensible misdeed, and Sonia Gandhi’s brazen act is not an oversight. She must be held fully accountable for insulting our national song, 'Vande Mataram.' In 1905, the Imperial British banned the public singing of 'Vande Mataram' and made it a criminal offence..."

JDU National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said, "Political differences have their place, but once a measure is passed by both Houses of Parliament and receives the assent of the Hon'ble President, making its rendition mandatory across the country, I believe everyone should respect this law. If the conduct of any political party or leader deviates from this, it is unfortunate."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said, "Sonia Gandhi is a senior leader of the Congress Party, and Rahul Gandhi is the party’s top leader. The Congress Party is one of the oldest political parties. The world saw how Sonia Gandhi tried to stop the singing of 'Vande Mataram' in her office, making gestures with her hands while it was being sung. It seemed as though she could not tolerate hearing 'Vande Mataram.' The public has seen how much patriotism she has, and this is certainly very sad, shameful, and painful."

However, Congress defended Sonia's conduct, stating that the BJP was bereft of issues and hence resorting to diversionary tactics.

Congress MP Tariq Anwar said, "Our national president, Kharge-ji, was present there; he is quite elderly, and the sun was very harsh. Sonia Gandhi suggested making some arrangements for him out of concern that his health might be adversely affected."

Congress leader Husain Dalwai said, "She did absolutely the right thing. There was nothing wrong with what she did. I stand with Sonia Gandhi, and people should stand with her as well. Is she someone who would be afraid? She has faced a lot of difficulties, but she has always shown courage. At one point, she kept them aside and brought the government to power. She is a courageous woman, and the courage she has shown today is a significant thing."

Jharkhand Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey said, "The BJP has no issue left today. Why were only two stanzas of Vande Mataram chosen to be sung like the national song? There is a history behind it. If you ask people from the BJP, they probably won't know. That is because they have never had any role in history. These two stanzas were chosen because we are a secular country. If you try to do anything beyond that, it will hurt those who believe in secularism. So, do not make these things an issue. The BJP should answer questions about why it is weakening Jharkhand by bringing in a black law like the MMDR Bill. Why have you called students and the Gen-Z community 'dimagi naxals'?."

--IANS

jk/mr