Nothing could be more disgraceful for country: Priests slam Pappu Yadav for wearing saffron attire during protest

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) As Purnia MP Pappu Yadav was wearing saffron attire while staging a protest in Parliament over the Ram Mandir donation theft case, priests on Friday criticised him and said that nothing could be more disgraceful for the country.

Speaking to IANS, Sant Satyendra Das Vedanti said, "The opposition leaders, Samajwadi Party leaders, and people like Pappu Yadav from Bihar have worked to defame society and Sanatan culture. They were accusing others, but today they should look at their own conduct. They have done the work of tarnishing society and Sanatan culture. I appeal to the Union government that the strictest possible action should be taken against such people. If no action is taken, their morale will continue to grow."

Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj of Chitragupt Peethadhishwar said, "It is a matter of great shame that this happened inside the Parliament of India. It will never be tolerated that an MP, before whose name the title "Honourable" is used, tries to insult it in this manner. What Pappu Yadav did today is extremely shameful. Nothing could be more disgraceful for the country. He has tried to mock Sanatan, Sanatanis, and the saffron attire."

Swami Jitendranand Saraswati, General Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, said, "Today, the Parliament complex has been misused specifically by the Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and their favoured MP, the convicted criminal Pappu Yadav who appeared in saffron robes to insult Sanatan Dharma. As for the Ram Mandir issue, the seers and saints of Ayodhya have already given their response; regarding those who committed theft, the SIT and the Supreme Court will jointly determine the punishment. However, the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti will absolutely not tolerate any attempt to use this as a pretext to disparage Sanatan Hindu Dharma or the sacrifices and penance of its seers and saints."

Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya said, "Today, a very unfortunate incident was witnessed in Parliament. Is this how elected Members of Parliament should behave in a democracy and a democratic system? Is it acceptable to insult Sanatan in this manner? Rahul Gandhi was laughing. During this, Samajwadi Party leaders, the so-called MP from Ayodhya, and several other leaders were allegedly grabbing collars and pulling saints dressed in saffron robes. What is this? Has anyone ever dressed up as a Maulana or a cleric, wearing a skullcap, and behaved like this with Islam..."

Ramadal Trust President, Kalki Ram, said, "Just as someone wears the attire of Agni Vesh, which people call saffron—saffron is not merely a colour; in Sanatan Dharma, it represents Agni Vesh. When impostors wear it, they themselves invite their own downfall... The time for their 'Ram Naam Satya' has come..."

Mahamandaleshwar Vishnu Das Maharaj said, "Pappu Yadav is wearing saffron robes and carrying an idol and picture of Lord Ram. Samajwadi Party Awadhesh Prasad is also there. Why are these people insulting the saffron attire?...Such people should be welcomed with shoes and slippers."

--IANS

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