Rewa Jaguars name squad for MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Rewa Jaguars have announced their squad for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup. A standout in the team is young, talented batter Akshat Raghuwanshi, who brings significant potential.

Alok Birla of Rewa Jaguars said, “We are happy with the young talented players and the balance we have in the squad, with a good mix of experienced players and exciting hungry cricketers. The players are motivated and looking forward to playing positive, fearless,& roaring cricket this season. The MPL has grown into a fantastic tournament that gives players the opportunity to showcase their skills, learn from quality competition and take important steps in their cricketing journey. We are excited about the challenge ahead and hopeful of putting together a strong campaign.”

Rewa Jaguars will face Bundelkhand Bulls in their first match on June 6 at Holkar Stadium during the afternoon. The new Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup season begins on June 3, with Gwalior Cheetahs competing against Ujjain Falcons in the opening game of the men’s tournament at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

MPL 2026 will be the largest tournament yet, with a broader format including 10 men’s teams and five women’s franchises. Three new teams join the men’s competition: Malwa Stallions, Ujjain Falcons, and Royal Nimar Eagles, alongside defending champions Bhopal Leopards and teams like Bundelkhand Bulls, Chambal Ghariyals, Gwalior Cheetahs, Indore Pink Panthers, Jabalpur Royal Lions, and Rewa Jaguars.

The women’s competition has expanded to include Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles, joining Bhopal Wolves, Bundelkhand Bulls, and Chambal Ghariyals in a five-team tournament.

Rewa Jaguars Squad: Prithviraj Singh Tomar (c), Sagar Solanki (vc), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Ramveeer Singh Gurjar, Atharva Mahajan, Ashwin Das, Anant Verma, Sagar Pratap Singh Baghel, Rohit Rajawat, Prabhanshu Shukla, Mohd. Arham Aquil, Ankit Singh Kushwaha, Ritesh Shakya, Naveen Singh Chouhan, Jaydev Singh, Radhakrishna Dwivedi

--IANS

vi/