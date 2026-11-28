Christchurch, Nov 28 (IANS) New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy reflected on India batter Rishabh Pant's dismissal in the first innings of the second Test at Hagley Oval on Saturday.

With India in trouble at 96/3 in reply to New Zealand's 356 in the first innings, Pant played a reckless shot off Jacob Duffy to throw his wicket away after getting a start to put the visitors in deeper trouble.

In his previous over, a charging Rishabh Pant hit Duffy for a six towards long-on. Duffy varied his line and length in the next over and bowled one on a good length angling in as the Indian batter danced down the track once more to miscue one to point.

"Yeah, it's obviously with Rishabh (varying the line and length). When he's obviously coming down the track and having a slog every now and then. It's just, it's not getting stressed about that.

"You know, sometimes it's going to come off, and sometimes it's not. I guess for us it's still like not letting him hit you off your length. I guess what it is. You know, sometimes when guys do that, and the bowler reacts, and it changes their length, and that's exactly what he wants," Duffy told media after the end of Day 2.

"He wants you to not be put in on top of off. So, it's not getting deterred by that, I guess. And obviously using short ball is still pretty important, no matter if it's Rishabh or anyone. So, that's always going to be important," he added.

He further detailed the follow-up bowling plans against Indian players, who seem to move late in white-ball cricket. "I think we see it, especially in white-ball cricket, that Indian players move so late. So, it's actually really hard.

"I guess it's just the follow-up balls that you do. You know, if a guy advances at you and then, I guess, the next ball, he wants you to drop short in theory there, right, because he's sitting back and waiting for it shorter.

"So, I guess it's not getting deterred by that and put off by it, and it's actually just going back to OK, back to top of off," he added.

Duffy picked 2-21 in his eight overs, while Kyle Jamieson also scalped two as New Zealand sent India to 116/6 at the end of the day 2 with a trail of 240 more for the visitors.

--IANS

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