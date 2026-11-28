Nottingham, Nov 28 (IANS) Chelsea midfielder Jordan Henderson has admitted that the team must improve defensively after suffering a 3-2 defeat against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, describing the goals conceded as sloppy and insisting that the entire team must take responsibility.

Chelsea suffered their third consecutive league defeat at the City Ground on Saturday, with Igor Jesus opening the scoring for Forest before Morgan Gibbs-White struck twice, including a penalty, to put the hosts in a commanding position.

Emmanuel Emegha scored twice for the visitors in the second half, but his efforts were not enough to prevent Chelsea from leaving empty-handed despite pushing for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Reflecting on the result, Henderson expressed disappointment with the manner in which Chelsea conceded all three goals, believing that the team could have prevented each of them.

"The goals we conceded were sloppy. We are disappointed with that first and foremost. I think the three goals we can stop them, so we are really disappointed with that," he said.

"Obviously we kept going, and we got a couple of goals. We were pushing in the last few minutes of the game to try and get an equaliser. We kept going right until the end, which was a positive, but overall we can still play better and be better. Defensively, we need to improve quickly," he added.

The midfielder stressed that addressing Chelsea’s defensive problems should not be left to the defenders alone, calling for a collective effort from the entire squad to prevent opponents from creating scoring opportunities.

"We need to solve it as a team. It is not just about the defence; it is about the whole team defending as one to stop conceding chances and goals," he explained.

Henderson also pointed out that Chelsea had not allowed Forest too many clear opportunities but were punished whenever they switched off, highlighting the need for better concentration throughout the match.

"In the main, did I think they had a lot of chances? Not really. But the chances we gave away, we conceded goals, and that seems to be the way it is at the minute. We need to be on it every single minute of the game, with concentration and focus," he added.

Chelsea remain eighth in the Premier League standings following the defeat, while Nottingham Forest moved up to 14th with their victory.

--IANS

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