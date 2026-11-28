Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actor Aftab Shivdasani expressed gratitude and happiness after getting the opportunity to visit the Jagannath Temple in Odisha, saying he had wished to visit for years but could not make it until now.

He said he felt blessed by the darshan and hoped to be invited back soon, adding that he has always felt a deep connection with Odisha, its culture and people.

Aftab said: “I am feeling very good. When Jagannath ji's invitation comes, no one can refuse. I had wished to come for many years, but I could not come. Today his invitation came, so I am very thankful and very happy that I got such a good darshan. I am just lucky that I got to see him. And I hope that he will call me back soon.”

“I just want to say that I want to come here again whenever I am called. When his invitation comes, I will definitely come. And I am coming for the first time, so I am feeling very good. It was very good. The darshan was very beautiful. I am thankful for that.”

He added: “I always come to Orissa for some reason. I always feel good. The people here, the culture here, I feel very good. I get a lot of love. I just want to be happy and serve people.”

Aftab Shivdasani was started his career as a child artist in films like Mr. India, Shahenshah, ChaalBaaz, Awwal Number, C.I.D. and Insaniyat.

He made his adult debut in Ram Gopal Varma's Mast Subsequently, he featured in several commercially successful films, including, Kasoor, Kya Yehi Pyaar Hai, Awara Paagal Deewana, Hungama and Masti.

His debut film in Tamil cinema was Bhaskar Oru Rascal. He made his debut in Kannada cinema with the commercial hit movie Kotigobba 3.

--IANS

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