Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta visited the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to seek divine blessings of Maa Kali and said that some places have an energy that you feel rather than explain.

“Some places have an energy that you feel rather than explain. Kalighat is one of them. Being in the presence of Ma Kali is a reminder of the extraordinary power of the Divine Feminine, her strength, her courage, her compassion and her ability to protect and transform. Feeling incredibly blessed to have been here,” Nikita said in a statement.

During her visit, the actress offered her prayers and spent a spiritual moment at one of the city’s most revered religious destinations.

Dressed in an elegant traditional blue ensemble, Nikita was seen embracing the spiritual essence of the temple as she sought the blessings of the Goddess. The visit reflected her faith and devotion, offering a glimpse into a more personal and spiritual side of the actress.

Kalighat Kali Temple is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali, one of the 10 Mahavidyas in the Hindu tantric tradition and the supreme deity in the Kalikula worship tradition.The temple is one of the 51 Shakti Pithas.

According to the Devi Bhagavata Purana, Kalika Purana and Shakti Peetha Stotram, the toes of the right foot of Goddess Sati fell here, after Lord Vishnu's Sudarshan Chakra splintered her body into many parts to calm down Mahadev's rage during his cosmic dance.

Nikita Dutta made her acting debut with the romantic drama Lekar Hum Deewana Dil. She made her television debut with Dream Girl in 2015 and achieved recognition with Ek Duje Ke Vaaste in 2016.

She returned to films with the sports film Gold and then appeared in the romantic drama Kabir Singh in 2019. The actress has since portrayed the leading lady in the crime drama The Big Bull, the supernatural horror Dybbuk, both in and the web series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

--IANS

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