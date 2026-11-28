New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) India's economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the past three years, recording growth of more than 7 per cent in 10 of the last 13 quarters, according to data compiled by research platform indiaemerges.

The data has highlighted the sustained strength of the country's economic expansion despite global uncertainties, geopolitical tensions and inflationary pressures affecting major economies worldwide.

India's GDP grew 7.8 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY27, following an 8.6 per cent expansion in the January-March quarter, which marked the fastest growth rate among the 13 quarters covered by the analysis.

Gross Value Added (GVA), a key measure of economic activity that excludes taxes and subsidies on products, grew 8.2 per cent during the April-June 2026 quarter.

The data showed that GDP growth fell below the 7 per cent mark only three times during the period under review -- 6.6 per cent in April-June 2023, 6.6 per cent in January-March 2025 and 6.9 per cent in April-June 2025.

The latest figures come ahead of the release of GDP data for the July-September 2026 quarter, scheduled for November 30.

Earlier this month, S&P Global projected India's economy to grow 7 per cent in both FY27 and FY28, underscoring confidence in the country's medium-term growth prospects.

According to the ratings agency, growth during the June and September quarters was driven by robust goods exports, government-led capital expenditure and resilient household consumption, aided by strong credit growth.

S&P Global noted that India's export sector continues to benefit from increasing integration into global supply chains, with industries such as electronics, engineering goods and chemicals emerging as key growth drivers.

It also expects inflation to average 5.3 per cent in FY27 before moderating to 4.7 per cent in FY28, while projecting that economic activity will remain supported by investment, consumption and exports.

--IANS

ag/