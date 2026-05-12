‘Not an appeal, but an announcement of downfall’: Akhilesh Yadav

Prayagraj, May 12 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to adopt cost-cutting measures — including avoiding gold purchases, postponing foreign travel, and working from home — amid the economic fallout of the ongoing Iran-US war and rising crude oil prices, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said that this was not an appeal, but an "announcement of his own downfall".

Speaking to reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said: “This is not an appeal; rather, it is an announcement of his own downfall. You speak of a crisis, yet the BJP itself is the crisis. Who is in power? It is the BJP itself. Those who used to boast about the economy — why has the economy faltered today? Why has the economy derailed? They had spoken about doubling farmers’ income and improving per capita income."

His remarks came after PM Modi, while addressing a BJP rally in Hyderabad on Sunday, said that India must conserve foreign exchange reserves and reduce fuel consumption as global supply chains continue to remain under pressure due to the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

Reacting to the strategy for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav said: “How did you all think that I would reveal the strategy here in this Triveni city, Prayagraj? The prevailing situation in the country indicates that the BJP itself is the crisis. Who is responsible for the economy faltering? Who are the people currently in power? Why is the rupee weakening against the dollar? Why has it become necessary to issue such an appeal? This is not an appeal; it is an announcement of decline. They will lose after this appeal.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi’s appeal came after US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s latest peace proposals, pushing global crude oil prices above $105 a barrel and intensifying concerns over inflation and energy security worldwide.

Iran had reportedly proposed transferring part of its enriched uranium stockpile to another country while refusing to dismantle its nuclear facilities — a key US demand.

--IANS

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