Bengaluru, Nov 19 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister Veerappa Moily, on Thursday, defended his charge that certain leaders from the party during Manmohan Singh-led UPA regime had stalled investigation against the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi, stating that he is "not a hypocrite" who will misinterpret his own statement.

Speaking at the book launch of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, Moily had recalled his tenure as Union Law Minister between 2009 and 2011 and referred to the investigation into the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, which allegedly involved the then Gujarat Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I was the Law Minister then. Amit Shah wouldn't have been the Union Home Minister today. He (Shah) was externed from Gujarat by the court. His case had to run in some other state. He was the first powerful leader to go to jail. Next would have been Modi to go inside (the jail) and he, too, would have been externed," Moily said, without elaborating further.

"These were the tragedies within the party. The inquiry and investigation against Modi were stalled by our own government. It wasn't because of Manmohan Singh. It was because of some other leaders. We are suffering because of that today," he further said.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, the veteran Congress leader defended himself, saying: "There is no scope for controversy. I told the truth."

"Amit Shah was inside jail, and he was externed from Gujarat at that time; a number of cases had been filed. This is a fact. Then, you know, the number of ministers of the then Gujarat government under Narendra Modi, they were inside jail; I think one of them was convicted also. This is a fact. So, I told only that much, nothing more. And you know, there is no point in interpreting that statement," he stated.

He further said: "Whatever statement I have given is true. I don't want to change even a full stop or comma from that statement. I am a truthful person. I will not be a hypocrite to interpret or misinterpret my own statement."

Former Karnataka CM, while making startling disclosures during the address, had refused to name the leaders and stated, "You know some of our leaders. They won't take even one step beyond the status quo. I don't want to name the leaders. They said the changes that were suggested were difficult to implement."

Moily also claimed, "If those changes were implemented, there was no question of Modi coming (to power) today."

--IANS

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