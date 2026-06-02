Norway Chess: Praggnannandha, Gukesh win; Divya beats Humpy in Rd-7

Oslo, June 2 (IANS) Indian star Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu defeated Alireza Firouzja in classical chess, while world champion D Gukesh beat Wesley So in Armageddon game as round seven of Norway Chess kept the pressure on.

Praggnanandhaa outplayed Firouzja in a long struggle and converted his advantage with confident technique to score a crucial victory. The result tightens the race at the top of the standings and hands Firouzja his second classical defeat of the tournament.

World Champion Gukesh and Wesley also ended in a draw after a tense battle. Gukesh went on to win the Armageddon game, collecting the additional points.

World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and Vincent Keymer played a hard-fought classical draw after a long encounter in which neither player could break through. Carlsen later prevailed in the Armageddon game to secure the extra points and remain within striking distance of the leaders.

Following round seven, Wesley So continues to lead the tournament with 12.5 points. Alireza Firouzja remains second with 10 points, while Magnus Carlsen, Vincent Keymer and Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu are all close behind with 9 points.

In the women's section, Humpy Koneru and Divya Deshmukh ended in a draw after a tense classical game. Divya then won the Armageddon game with the black pieces, securing the extra points and strengthening her position as Assaubayeva’s closest challenger.

Bibisara Assaubayeva produced the biggest result of the day in Norway Chess Women, scoring a classical victory to extend her lead at the top of the standings.

Facing Zhu Jiner with the white pieces, Assaubayeva took control after a difficult middlegame and converted her advantage with confidence. The full three points give the Kazakh grandmaster a significant boost as the tournament enters its final stretch.

Reigning Women’s World Champion Ju Wenjun and Anna Muzychuk also ended in a draw in classical chess after a closely contested game. Muzychuk later defeated Ju Wenjun in Armageddon, earning important additional points and staying firmly in the race near the top of the table.

Following round seven, Bibisara Assaubayeva leads Norway Chess Women with 12.5 points. Divya Deshmukh remains second with 10 points, while Anna Muzychuk is close behind with 9.5 points.

--IANS

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