Nortje ruled out of South Africa’s Test series decider against Australia due to groin injury

Cape Town, Oct 24 (IANS) South Africa fast bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the series decider against Australia due to a mild groin injury, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) opting against naming his replacement in the squad.

The three-match series is currently locked at 1-1, with the final Test starting at Newlands in Cape Town on Tuesday. Nortje suffered the injury while bowling in the first innings of the second Test in Gqeberha on Wednesday, and scans done on the following day confirmed the injury.

The pacer walked off midway through his fourth over on the fourth morning at St George's Park and did not return, as he spent the rest of the match in the dressing room. The setback cut short a promising return to Test cricket for Nortje, who had not played a red-ball game in more than three-and-a-half years before the series opener in Durban.

Nortje had been expected to be rested for the second Test, but South Africa retained him in the playing eleven after he came through the opener without any trouble. The length of Nortje’s lay-off is not yet clear.

South Africa will now have to pick between Gerald Coetzee, who has not played a Test in nearly two years, all-rounder Corbin Bosch and pacer Dane Paterson to fill the slot left by Nortje’s absence in the playing eleven. The trio have been with the squad since the first Test.

Should South Africa prefer a spinner, left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy could also come into contention. South Africa are also monitoring several other injured players ahead of a busy summer.

Lungi Ngidi, who hurt his hamstring in the opening round of the domestic first-class competition, is expected to be back in action next month and could feature against Bangladesh. Ottneil Baartman, who also injured his hamstring, returned for the Dolphins in the Pro20 competition on Friday and picked 4-12.

There is no update on left-arm pacer Kwena Maphaka or batter Tony de Zorzi, who injured his hamstring in the third ODI against Australia last month.

South Africa squad for third Test: Temba Bavuma (captain), Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.

--IANS

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