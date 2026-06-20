Nora Fatehi cheers as Morocco secures a ‘1-0’ win over Scotland: I predicted

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi had confidently predicted a 1-0 win for Morocco at the FIFA 2026 World Cup match against Scotland.

The actress of Moroccan descent shared a handful of clips and pictures from the match she attended at the Boston Stadium. Along with her prediction, Nora shared fun facts about the teams' last meeting 28 years ago.

The actress first shared a picture of herself from the stadium, dressed in a red T-shirt paired with white pleated short skirt.

She then shared a video of her prediction as she was heard saying in a video: “I am at the Morocco vs Scotland match here at Boston. My prediction is 1-nil.”

In the second clip, Nora was heard saying: “Guys, fun fact, Scotland and Morocco are playing together after 28 years. Morocco beat them with three-nil at that game. They have come together again for this match; it’s going to be insane. Are we going to do a three-nil again? Possible!”

The actress cheered passionately from the stands and celebrated as Morocco scored a goal after just 71 seconds, making her prediction come true.

She captioned the post: “Morocco vs Scotland I predicted 1-0 #Fifaworldcup2026.”

Morocco underlined their growing World Cup credentials with a commanding 1-0 victory over Scotland as Ismael Saibari’s strike after just 71 seconds proved enough to send the North Africans to the top of Group C.

On June 16, the actress had revealed that she attended her first game of the FIFA World Cup and was seen supporting her home country, Morocco, with full pride.

Nora posted a motley of videos and pictures from the Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026. The "Garmi" hitmaker was seen carrying the Moroccan flag and was seen singing the anthem ahead of the match.

She wrote as the caption: “Morocco Vs Brazil. 1st game of the Worldcup.”

--IANS

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