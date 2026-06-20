June 20, 2026 11:41 AM हिंदी

Nora Fatehi cheers as Morocco secures a ‘1-0’ win over Scotland: I predicted

Nora Fatehi cheers as Morocco secures a ‘1-0’ win over Scotland: I predicted

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi had confidently predicted a 1-0 win for Morocco at the FIFA 2026 World Cup match against Scotland.

The actress of Moroccan descent shared a handful of clips and pictures from the match she attended at the Boston Stadium. Along with her prediction, Nora shared fun facts about the teams' last meeting 28 years ago.

The actress first shared a picture of herself from the stadium, dressed in a red T-shirt paired with white pleated short skirt.

She then shared a video of her prediction as she was heard saying in a video: “I am at the Morocco vs Scotland match here at Boston. My prediction is 1-nil.”

In the second clip, Nora was heard saying: “Guys, fun fact, Scotland and Morocco are playing together after 28 years. Morocco beat them with three-nil at that game. They have come together again for this match; it’s going to be insane. Are we going to do a three-nil again? Possible!”

The actress cheered passionately from the stands and celebrated as Morocco scored a goal after just 71 seconds, making her prediction come true.

She captioned the post: “Morocco vs Scotland I predicted 1-0 #Fifaworldcup2026.”

Morocco underlined their growing World Cup credentials with a commanding 1-0 victory over Scotland as Ismael Saibari’s strike after just 71 seconds proved enough to send the North Africans to the top of Group C.

On June 16, the actress had revealed that she attended her first game of the FIFA World Cup and was seen supporting her home country, Morocco, with full pride.

Nora posted a motley of videos and pictures from the Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026. The "Garmi" hitmaker was seen carrying the Moroccan flag and was seen singing the anthem ahead of the match.

She wrote as the caption: “Morocco Vs Brazil. 1st game of the Worldcup.”

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne relive ‘Lagaan’ days with dialogue rehearsals after 25 years

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

FII shift marks notable improvement in overseas investor sentiment

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Mouni Roy celebrates her love for sarees with elegant traditional look

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster? (Photo: Mamitha Baiju/X)

Sanam Shetty: What is stopping the makers to mention the lead heroine's name on the poster?

Madhoo revealed how being rejected from her first audition changed her

Madhoo reveals how her role went to Kimi Katkar

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0 (Credit: X/@Albiroja)

FIFA WC: 10-man Paraguay knockout Turkey by 1-0

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Need to build trust, resilience and security across internet ecosystem: IT Secretary

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released (Photo Credit: Srinivasaa Silver Screen/X)

Gopichand-starrer Bharta Varsha's first single 'Veera Jayadheera' released

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Smriti Irani wishes President Droupadi Murmu on birthday, calls her journey 'extraordinary'

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home

Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home