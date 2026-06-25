Nora Fatehi channels childhood nostalgia in her rendition of ‘Ya Baba’

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Bollywood’s dancing diva Nora Fatehi stepped into memory lane with the release of her latest track, "Ya Baba", a song inspired by the iconic Tunisian folk classic "Sidi Mansour", which she says she heard at weddings and events when she was younger.

Nora shared a video of herself talking about her latest song, which is in collaboration with Shilpa Rao. She captioned the clip: “I’m taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting an iconic song that was a part of my childhood and years later, it’s still finding its way back to me in the most special ways. What are some songs that make you nostalgic?”

In the video, the dancing diva was heard saying: “Just dropped the track called Ya baba. It's sung by me and Shilpa Rao produced by Sunjoy and Ya baba is originally a Tunisian folk song called Sidi Mansour.”

She added: “So this song has a beautiful history and cultural background and what's really cool about this song is I used to hear this song in so many weddings and events when I was younger. And yeah, like let's do this, drop this track.”

Nora first found fame with her work in Telugu films for her special appearance songs in films like Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2 and has also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She was seen as a contestant in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss in 2015, hosted by Salman Khan. In 2016, she participated in the reality television dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was also seen in films such as Street Dancer 3D and Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The 34-year-old dancer-actress was seen attending Morocco’s FIFA World Cup match against Scotland and had predicted a 1-0 win for her home country.

Nora, who is of Moroccan descent, shared a handful of clips and pictures from the match she attended at the Boston Stadium. Along with her prediction, Nora shared fun facts about the teams' last meeting 28 years ago.

--IANS

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