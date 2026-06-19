Nora Fatehi: Been lucky to have massive moments in my career

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Bollywood dancing diva Nora Fatehi has spoken about being fortunate to witness many monumental moments in her career. Still, nothing compared to the emotional experience of celebrating the major achievement of performing at the FIFA World Cup with her loved ones by her side.

Nora shared a string of images featuring her sister, mother, brother, high-school teacher and friends at the second FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Toronto, where the actress of Moroccan descent had performed.

She wrote in the caption section: “I wanted to share this with you guys.. I’ve been performing for over a decade now.. I’ve been lucky to have massive moments in my career and I’ve shared it with some of my favorite people! (sic).”

The 34-year-old dancing diva said after performing for over a decade, this was the first time her mother, siblings, childhood friends, close friends, and even her high-school teacher came together to watch her perform live.

“But never my entire family and loved ones at the same time…This was the first time ever that I finished a performance and found all my loved ones TOGETHER WAITING to embrace me! It was truly an emotional moment for me.. I always go to work alone and when I finish a performance i go home.. but this time it was different.. my loved ones gathered to watch me for the first time live and celebrated with me for the first time!(sic).”

Nora added: “I worked my ENTIRE life for this moment.. no words can describe this feeling. My sister, my mom and my brother were present for the first time! My high-school teacher, someone so dear to me was present! My childhood friends and my close friends today were also there! There are some people I wish were there too but I’m soo happy and grateful.(sic).”

--IANS

dc/