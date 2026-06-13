Non-fossil energy share must exceed 80 pc for net-zero goal: NITI Aayog

New Delhi, June 13 (IANS) India needs to significantly reduce its dependence on fossil fuels and raise the share of non-fossil sources to more than 80 per cent of its energy basket to achieve its net-zero target, a senior NITI Aayog official has said.

Speaking recently at the India Bio Energy Conference (IBEC) 2026 -- that was organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) here -- Rajnath Ram, Advisor (Energy) at NITI Aayog, said more than 80 per cent of India's primary energy consumption currently comes from fossil-fuel-based sources, while renewable and non-fossil sources account for only 15-18 per cent.

"If you really want to become a net-zero country, the current system of your primary energy basket, which is heavily loaded with fossil-based energy sources, has to be reversed," he said.

Highlighting the importance of energy security amid a rapidly evolving global landscape, Ram said India must continue diversifying both its energy sources and import origins while also making better use of domestic resources.

He noted that recent global disruptions have prompted India to diversify its energy sourcing network from 27 countries to more than 40 countries.

Moreover, he highlighted the potential of coal gasification in strengthening India's energy security.

The country has nearly 300 billion tonnes of coal reserves that can be leveraged to produce synthetic natural gas and other downstream products, helping reduce import dependence, he said.

Referring to the government's recently approved Rs 37,500-crore coal gasification initiative, Ram said the programme is aimed at converting domestic coal and lignite reserves into synthesis gas that can be used to manufacture synthetic natural gas, methanol and other industrial products.

"If this synthetic natural gas is manufactured in the country, this will entirely replace our import of natural gas," he said.

Meanwhile, TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla described bio-energy as a strategic pillar of India's green growth agenda and a key component of the country's energy transition.

"Bio-energy is not merely an alternative fuel source; it is a strategic pillar of India's green growth story, poised to become a cornerstone of our energy transition," Singla said.

He added that bio-energy can help reduce dependence on fossil fuels while addressing waste-management challenges, creating rural employment opportunities and supporting farmers.

During the conference, TPCI also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) Association to strengthen collaboration in the sector.

The conference brought together policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders and energy experts to discuss compressed biogas (CBG), ethanol blending, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), climate finance, biomass integration and strategies for strengthening India's long-term energy security.

--IANS

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