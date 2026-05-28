Orange Zone: Noida administration asks people to stay vigilant over likely rains, thunderstorms

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has issued an advisory for the residents of Noida, urging them to stay alert and vigilant in light of sudden and drastic weather change as well as gusty winds, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), from May 28 to May 31.

The administration has asked the residents to exercise caution even as the Delhi-NCR region braces for strong bout of weather changes, which may result in high speed winds, thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

The direction comes in wake of an IMD forecast for the region, from May 28 to May 31, which has predicted much-needed respite from the sizzling heat but with warning of severe dust storms and thunderstorms.

According to IMD, a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect North-West India from May 28, leading to unstable weather conditions over Delhi and nearby states.

District Disaster Specialist, Omkar Chaturvedi, in the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration stated that the weather impact is expected to be most severe on May 29, as per MeT dept predictions. It has put Gautam Buddha Nagar in the 'Orange Zone'.

He said that several areas are likely to experience strong winds blowing at speeds of 80 to 90 kilometers per hour (kmph), with wind gusts potentially reaching up to 100 kmph.

He emphasised that it is crucial for everyone to remain vigilant during adverse weather conditions to prevent loss of human life, livestock, and property damage.

The district administration also advised residents to download the 'Damini App' and 'Sachet App' on their mobile phones to receive timely weather-related alerts and warnings. These applications enable users to receive advance notifications regarding storms, strong winds, lightning strikes, and adverse weather conditions.

The advisory issued by the administration advises people against standing under trees, near mobile towers, or close to tall buildings during bad weather.

“People are urged not to send children out to play in open fields and to refrain from touching electrical appliances, iron windows, doors, and hand pumps,” said the advisory.

During lightning strikes, people have been advised to stay away from ponds, rivers, and water-based activities such as swimming. Farmers working in the fields have also been instructed to immediately move to a safe and dry location.

--IANS

mr/rad