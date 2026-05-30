May 30, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Pashupati seal row: Hindu seers slam US historian's claim, say 'attempt to tarnish India's culture'

Pashupati seal row: Hindu seers slam US historian's claim, say 'attempt to tarnish India's culture'

Ayodhya, May 30 (IANS) A row erupted after American-based historian Audrey Truschke challenged a social media post by the Ministry of Culture, which described a Harappan Pashupati seal as "Shiva-Pashupati". Truschke claimed that the figure is that of an Eurasian deity "lord of animals".

Criticising the historian's claim, Hindu seers in Ayodhya, on Saturday, alleged that it is an attempt to tarnish India's history and culture and is "completely unacceptable".

Speaking to IANS, Mahant Sitaram Das Maharaj of Ayodhya's Saket Bhavan temple condemned the statement made by the US-based historian. He said: "If international agencies will try to harm the history of India, it will not be tolerated at any cost."

Asserting that the Harrapan seal undoubtedly represents "Shiva-Pashupati", Mahant Sitaram Das added that the seal is considered as a symbol of India's Sanatan tradition.

Referring to Audrey Truschke, the Hindu seer said: "She does not have any knowledge about the history of India's Sanatan tradition."

"Foreigners don't have any knowledge about India's culture, civilisation and lifestyle of people here. A conspiracy is being hatched to tarnish India's Sanantan culture," Mahant Sitaram Das alleged.

However, he was optimistic that the truth regarding the Harrapan-era seal will prevail.

Mahant Deveshacharya Ji Maharaj said: "America is angry with India. The mental balance of the leaders and people of America has been disturbed. It is trying to run a wrong propaganda to demean India's image and to tarnish the culture and traditions here."

"This is absolutely not acceptable; we all oppose it," he added.

He also asserted that no country can run a propaganda to insult another nation.

The Hindu saint urged the America-based historian to apologise and remove the post from her X account.

Arya Sant Varun Das Ji Maharaj echoed: "This is completely misleading and negative. It is the work of foreigners to somehow create confusion."

In a post on X on May 27, The Ministry of Culture had said: "Discovered at Mohenjo-daro in undivided India this steatite seal, about 4,300-year-old, shows a seated figure in yogic posture (widely seen as Shiva-Pashupati) seated in Mulabandhasana, surrounded by animals."

"While ancient sites may lie across modern borders, India remains the living custodian of this heritage. The yogic posture, Shaivite symbolism, and spiritual ethos seen in the Pashupati Seal continue to thrive in India's temples, daily worship of Shiva, yogic traditions, and cultural life even today," the post added.

It also said: "From the Vedic period to contemporary Bharat, this civilisational thread has remained alive and unbroken -- deeply embedded in our philosophy, rituals, and collective consciousness."

Countering India's post, Audrey Truschke mentioned: "This isn't Shiva. It's more likely adapted from proto-Elamite iconography, showing an Eurasian deity 'lord of animals'."

"Indian history is amazing, wonderful, and fantastic -- It's well worth getting it right," she added in a post on X.

--IANS

cg/khz

LATEST NEWS

Shubman Gill hails B. Sai Sudharsan’s intensity, targets second title with Gujarat Titans in the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gill hails Sudharsan’s intensity, targets second title with Gujarat Titans

When Rekha recalled how she won over a crazy fan

When Rekha recalled how she won over a crazy fan

Vivek Oberoi reveals how he proposed to his wife in full Bollywood style

Vivek Oberoi reveals how he proposed to his wife in full Bollywood style

Rajat Patidar keeps India talk aside, stresses collective responsibility as Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye back‑to‑back titles in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Patidar keeps India talk aside, stresses collective responsibility as RCB eye back‑to‑back titles

Increasing visibility of women met with growing resistance in Bangladesh: Report (File image)

Increasing visibility of women met with growing resistance in Bangladesh: Report

Quad outcome opens new pathways to enhance India-Australia partnership: Report

Quad outcome opens new pathways to enhance India-Australia partnership: Report

'Why should only boys have all the fun?' - Mumbai T20 League Chairman Rajdip Gupta on inaugural women's edition

'Why should only boys have all the fun?' - Mumbai T20 League Chairman on inaugural women's edition

Bangladesh defence plan faces scrutiny over deepening linkages with Pakistan, China (File image)

Bangladesh defence plan faces scrutiny over deepening linkages with Pakistan, China

Zara's India business net profit falls 32 pc, revenue marginally slips

Zara's India business net profit falls 32 pc, revenue slips

IMD forecasts 'below normal' monsoon across India, cites El Nino affect

IMD forecasts 'below normal' monsoon across India, cites El Nino affect