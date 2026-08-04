No saint found involved in SIT's preliminary probe; Oppn's remarks insult to Sanatan Dharma: CM Yogi

Lucknow, Aug 4 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that no saint has been found involved in the ongoing Ayodhya donation theft case, according to the preliminary findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT). He also launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress, alleging that their conduct in Parliament and their remarks regarding saints amounted to a direct insult to Sanatan Dharma and Indian cultural values.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister said that the preliminary SIT investigation had not found the involvement of any saint in the matter.

He stated that more than 1,100 employees are engaged in various activities at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex and that only a small number of individuals have been found connected to the case based on the evidence available so far.

"In this matter, no saint's involvement has been found anywhere in the preliminary investigation or the preliminary report of the SIT. More than 1,100 employees perform various duties across the Ram Janmabhoomi temple campus. Based on the available evidence, only eight individuals have been found to be directly or indirectly connected to the matter," he said.

CM Yogi also questioned the criticism being levelled by the Samajwadi Party and Congress. He alleged that both parties had historically opposed the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and Lord Ram.

"Those raising objections today are the same people who have always insulted Ram Janmabhoomi and Lord Shri Ram. The country and Ram devotees across the world have not forgotten the incidents of 1990 in Ayodhya, when devotees were fired upon. Such events remain a painful chapter in history," he said.

Referring to allegations that some opposition leaders described as "donation theft", the Chief Minister clarified that the matter was related to temple offerings and was being investigated through the proper legal process.

He said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is a religious trust constituted following the directions of the Supreme Court and that the state government could not intervene without either a request from the trust or directions from the apex court.

"On the request of the trust, the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a Special Investigation Team on June 13. The SIT is headed by a senior officer and includes an Inspector General-rank officer and a Special Secretary-level officer with expertise in financial matters," he said.

The Chief Minister further alleged that the behaviour of MPs and leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Parliament amounted to an attack on Sanatan values.

"The conduct of MPs and leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Congress within Parliament, and the objections they raised against saints, constitute a direct insult to Sanatan Dharma. It is also an attack on India's Sanatan traditions, values, and ideals. These parties have consistently taken positions that are opposed to Sanatan culture," he said.

CM Yogi also criticised the Opposition's conduct in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, describing it as undemocratic and contrary to parliamentary traditions.

He said the Speaker had repeatedly expressed willingness to allow a discussion on the issue in accordance with established rules, but the Opposition members instead disrupted proceedings, displayed placards, and showed disrespect towards the Chair.

"The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition witnessed in the Assembly today was not only an insult to the House but was also undemocratic and shameful. The House functions according to established rules, regulations, and traditions," he said.

The Chief Minister added that Rule 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's procedures prohibits discussion on matters that are sub judice or pending before a court or commission.

The Chief Minister said, "The conduct of the Samajwadi Party and the Opposition has been witnessed by the entire state in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly today. This conduct is not only an insult to the House but is also undemocratic and shameful. The House functions according to rules, regulations, and traditions. Under Rule 59 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly's procedures, it is already decided that no discussion can take place in the House on matters that are sub judice or pending before any commission or court. However, in special circumstances, if the Speaker believes that discussion will not hinder the ongoing investigation process, they may permit it."

Chief Minister Yogi further said that the Opposition didn't attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla.

"In January 2024, when the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of Ram Lalla was held at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya after 500 years, under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, they (Opposition) did not attend despite being invited. They remained silent on these issues for years, but today they talk about faith. Those who have questioned the existence of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna now speak about faith. Those who made the streets of Ayodhya run red with the blood of Ram devotees now speak about faith. Their conduct is astonishing. The very people who have continuously questioned Hindus and India's Sanatan tradition are now discussing faith," he said.

--IANS

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