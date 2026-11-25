New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Police on the fresh bail pleas filed by jailed student activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case linked to the February 2020 Delhi riots, but declined to grant them any immediate interim relief.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana directed that the matters be placed before the CJI on the administrative side for constitution of a three-judge Bench.

The direction came in view of a reference made by a two-judge Bench on May 22 this year in the case of co-accused Tasleem Ahmed, concerning the perceived conflict between two Supreme Court judgments on the grant of bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), particularly in cases involving prolonged incarceration and delay in trial.

Appearing for Khalid, senior advocate Kapil Sibal pressed for consideration of his interim bail plea, stating he had remained in custody for over six years.

Senior advocate Siddharth Dave, appearing for Imam, also raised a similar plea seeking interim relief.

However, the CJI Kant-led Bench declined to consider the interim bail prayer at this stage and said Delhi Police would first be heard on the matter.

"Issue notice. The registry to place the matter before the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side for constitution of a three-judge Bench," the apex court ordered.

The reference to a larger Bench arose after the Centre argued that there appeared to be a divergence in the manner in which coordinate Benches of the Supreme Court were applying the K.A. Najeeb judgment while dealing with bail pleas under the UAPA.

In the K.A. Najeeb ruling, the apex court held that prolonged incarceration and inordinate delay in trial could constitute grounds for granting bail, even in cases involving stringent statutory restrictions under the UAPA.

A two-judge Bench, in its judgment in Syed Iftikhar Andrabi vs. National Investigation Agency, expressed reservations over certain aspects of the January 2026 Gulfisha Fatima ruling, which had denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam while granting relief to five other accused in the larger conspiracy case linked to the Delhi riots.

While granting six months' interim bail to Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, a Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Prasanna B. Varale referred the issue to a larger Bench for consideration to resolve the perceived conflict in the legal position governing bail in UAPA cases.

Khalid and Imam are among several persons booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other penal provisions in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in northeast Delhi in February 2020, leaving 53 people dead and several others injured.

Earlier, on January 5, 2026, the Supreme Court granted bail to five co-accused -- Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmed -- while declining relief to Khalid and Imam.

The apex court, while declining bail to Khalid and Imam in its January 5 judgment, granted them liberty to renew their applications either after the examination of the protected witnesses relied upon by the prosecution or upon the expiry of one year from the date of the order, whichever was earlier.

However, the two activists approached the trial court in June 2026, citing subsequent developments, including the Supreme Court's observations in another UAPA case concerning prolonged incarceration and delay in trial, the grant of interim bail to co-accused Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi, and the further period of incarceration undergone by them.

The trial court had rejected their bail applications, following which they approached the Delhi High Court. Before the High Court, the duo had argued that the trial was unlikely to conclude anytime soon and that continued incarceration without substantial progress in the proceedings warranted reconsideration of their bail pleas.

However, the High Court held that the specific liberty granted by the Supreme Court could not be expanded or modified by a subordinate court. The Delhi High Court observed that the Supreme Court had drawn a clear distinction between the alleged roles of Khalid and Imam and those of the co-accused who had been granted bail.

It also held that the cases of Tasleem Ahmed and Khalid Saifi could not be treated at par with those of Khalid and Imam, whose alleged roles had been categorised as those of "masterminds" and "core conspirators" in the apex court's earlier judgment.

--IANS

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