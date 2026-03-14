NMDC becomes India’s 1st mining company to hit 50 million tonnes of iron ore production

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC has become the first mining company in the country to produce 50 million tonnes (MT) of iron ore in a single financial year, ahead of the close of FY 2025–26.

Established in 1958 to develop India’s iron ore resources, the Navratna CPSE, under the Ministry of Steel, produced around 10 MT in 1978.

“Over the decades, output has expanded fivefold to reach a historic 50 MT in FY 2025–26, reflecting the company’s steady transformation into the backbone of India’s iron ore supply chain,” according to an official statement.

NMDC’s rise to the 50-million-tonne mark also underscores a sharp acceleration in growth in recent years.

Production has increased by nearly two-thirds since 2015, rising from about 30 MT to 50 MT, with nearly one-fifth of the current capacity added in the last four years alone showing the fastest expansion phase in the company’s history, said the statement.

“Reaching 50 million tonnes is a notable achievement and reflects the strong progress we have made under NMDC 2.0. What once took decades to build, we have accelerated in just a few years through sharper execution, responsible mining practices, and a clear commitment to national priorities,” said Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman and Managing Director, NMDC Limited.

Being India’s largest iron ore producer comes with a huge responsibility, and this milestone reflects not just the strength of our operations but also the trust placed in us to support the nation’s steel ecosystem, he mentioned.

With highly mechanised operations across the mineral-rich regions of Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, NMDC remains central to ensuring the country’s iron ore security.

The company said it continues to focus on operational excellence, technological advancement, and responsible mining practices, as it looks ahead to the next phase of growth.

As India advances towards its target of expanding steelmaking capacity to 300 million tonnes by 2030, ensuring a stable and reliable domestic supply of iron ore has become a strategic priority.

—IANS

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