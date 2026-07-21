July 21, 2026 2:50 PM हिंदी

Nivin Pauly's 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai' to hit screens on October 1

Nivin Pauly's 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai' to hit screens on October 1 (Photo Credit: Soori/X)

Chennai, July 21(IANS) The makers of acclaimed Tamil film director Ram's eagerly-awaited 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai', featuring actors Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali in the lead, have now announced that the film will finally hit screens on October 1 this year.

Taking to his X timeline, producer Suresh Kamatchi said, "Director Ram’s #YezhuKadalYezhuMalai Release Date Announcement Teaser is OUT NOW. Written and Directed By #DirectorRam. Starring @NivinOfficial @yoursanjali @sooriofficial. Produced by @vhouseofficial."

The release date announcement teaser shows Nivin Pauly (an immortal man) feeding biscuit to a mother rat in a train. Soori, who is presented as a "good man", is seen lamenting that the biscuits he had bought in Dubai for his son were being fed to a rat.

Nivin Pauly then sets the mother rat down which then makes its way to Soori, who makes no effort to give way to the rat to pass. Eventually, he does give way when Nivin Pauly signals him to.

The teaser then shows Nivin Pauly and Anjali dressed as those in an ancient civilisation. An elephant greets them and makes its way into the jungle as director Ram's voice is heard saying, "Be it a rat or an elephant, be it a tree or grass, everything is life. They are the souls of our ancestors. With their embrace, we arrive on October 1."

A title motion poster that the makers released in 2022 had a tagline that said, "When you fall in love, not just your heart, everythign including your body and soul will fly."

For the unaware, one of Tamil cinema's most respected directors, Ram, started work on this film in Rameshwaram's Dhanushkodi in 2021 and completed shooting in April 2022. From then, the film has been awaiting a release date.

The film has visuals by cinematographer Ekhambharam and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

--IANS

mkr/

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