Nitin Gadkari urges modern tech, faster clearances to cut India’s construction costs

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday urged faster decision‑making, adoption of modern technologies and sustainable practices to reduce construction costs and enhance efficiency.

The Minister highlighted the importance of completing key prerequisites such as land acquisition and statutory clearances in advance to ensure smooth execution of infrastructure projects, according to the official statement.

He noted that delays caused by pending clearances and procedural bottlenecks in the past had severely impacted project timelines and the financial health of contractors.

The minister also underlined the need to promote biofuels, biomass-based fuels and other alternative fuels and new technologies for the future of infrastructure development.

Such technologies can help reduce dependence on conventional fuels and lower operational costs. He also called for greater use of waste-to-wealth technologies, including recycling of plastic waste and used tyres in road construction.

Referring to successful innovations, the minister said that the use of plastic waste in road construction has already shown positive results in projects, particularly in Nagpur.

He further highlighted the importance of adopting futuristic technologies and research-based solutions and encouraged stronger collaboration between industry, research institutions and academia for developing innovative construction technologies.

He stressed that infrastructure development requires faster decision-making, better project planning and strong commitment to quality.

Innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology, research and skilled practices are essential to convert knowledge into wealth, the minister said, according to a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Gadkari also underlined the need to ensure quality-based evaluation in project implementation, stating that quality and performance must receive higher priority along with cost considerations.

Gadkari also noted that Indian infrastructure companies have demonstrated their capabilities globally, executing major projects in countries such as Dubai, Qatar and several African nations.

He said maintaining high standards of quality and avoiding shortcuts will further enhance the global reputation of India’s construction industry, the statement said.

—IANS

aar/pk