Imtiaz Ali speaks up on effect of violence on Punjab’s architecture

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Indian auteur Imtiaz Ali, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Main Vapas Aaunga’, has spoken about the architecture used in the film.

The film is set in Punjab predating the Partition of India, and tells the story of 2 lovers. The film features the architectural ruins of Punjab.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film along with Vedang Raina and Sharvari, and shared the effect of violence on Punjab’s architecture.

Imtiaz told IANS, “Actually, what has happened in Punjab is that most of the very good architecture has not survived the violence that Punjab has sporadically seen over the centuries. Since the film was set in 1947, we were looking at buildings and places that predate 1947”.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. It explores the depth of human connection, this film promises to be an exciting cinematic experience.

Earlier, Imtiaz said that the film’s lead actress Sharvari comes with a lot of exuberance, as he said, “The most important decision for a director as far as acting is concerned is the casting. I felt when I met each one of them individually, I felt that casting them would be a big favour to the film, because they will bring in a natural exuberance and an interest to the characters. Sharvari has that exuberance, and it is a very important part of the character that she plays, which is Jiya”.

He further mentioned, “And that exuberance is something natural to her, and therefore it becomes natural for her to portray the character of Jiya. So that's something that Jiya borrows from her. As far as Vedang is concerned, there is a certain earnestness that I felt would be very good for Kino. These are words of course, but behind this, there is a whole lot of, a series of, and the whole emotional process that he has would be very suited to the way Kino is. And I feel that when you watch the film, you'll understand what I mean”.

Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary, Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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