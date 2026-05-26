Manoj Bajpayee takes on the challenge of easing out nation’s financial change in ‘Governor’ trailer

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) The trailer of the upcoming film ‘Governor’ starring Manoj Bajpayee was unveiled on Tuesday. It showcases a pivotal chapter in India’s economic history, when the nation was standing on the verge of bankruptcy in 1990.

The trailer thrives on building up constant tension around the economy, and highlights the massive public outrage caused by the failing economy. Amidst this crisis, the nation had to take a crucial step to save India from collapse.

The film is inspired by true events and brings to light India's worst economic meltdown of the 1990s. The teaser offers a glimpse into a highly compelling story, featuring the National Award-winning actor as an RBI (Rashtriya Bank of India) Governor.

The film is reportedly inspired by S. Venkitaramanan, who served as RBI Governor during India’s 1991 economic crisis and was closely associated with the country’s financial rescue period. However, the makers are yet to corroborate the above claims, and confirm if it’s indeed based on him.

India, which reformed its economic policy in the 1990s, was going through a tough phase as its foreign reserves and the gold reserves were drying. The economic policy of liberalisation put India directly on the path of progress as it opened up the economy to international players and investors. India witnessed many favourable changes in the 1990s because of the economic policy attracting Foreign Direct Investment leading to expansion of the country's budget allocation to resources.

‘Governor’ is presented by Sunshine Pictures, produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and directed by Chinmay Mandlekar. It is co-produced by Aashin A. Shah and written by Suvendu Bhattacharyjee, Saurabh Bharat, Ravi Asrani, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah. With lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the music of the film is composed by Amit Trivedi. ‘Governor’ is set to release on June 12, 2026.

--IANS

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