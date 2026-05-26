'This could be my last World Cup’: Son Heung-min eyes one final dream run with South Korea

Seoul, May 26 (IANS) South Korea captain Son Heung-min has admitted that the FIFA World Cup 2026 could be the final World Cup appearance of his career as he hopes to lead his country on another memorable journey at football’s biggest stage. The 33-year-old forward, who is preparing for his fourth World Cup, said he wants to recreate the spirit and success of South Korea’s iconic 2002 team, which reached the semi-finals on home soil.

“This could be my last World Cup. I’m hoping for a wonderful journey,” Son said in an interview with FIFA.

Son made his World Cup debut in 2014 and remains one of only two players from South Korea’s Brazil 2014 squad still part of the national setup. The forward is expected to play a key leadership role for the Taegeuk Warriors at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The former Tottenham Hotspur star, who joined MLS side LAFC last year, said the upcoming World Cup was one of the major reasons behind his move to the United States. “The World Cup was the biggest reason for my transfer. I want to have another great World Cup,” he said.

Son also spoke about the strong support he receives from the Korean community in the United States and said it motivates him to perform with pride. “When I transferred, I was excited about bringing joy to the Korean community and the people living there. They make me proud to be Korean and to be a player for Korea,” he said.

The South Korean skipper said fans will have an important role to play if the team wants to achieve something special at the World Cup. “I don’t think it’s something that can be done by the team alone. Everything really has to come together as one. The words of the Korean people really give the players great strength,” Son said.

“That’s something I really want to say to the fans and also a request I want to make: if the fans continue to support us passionately and always stand by us, cheering us on from behind, then I will lead the players from the front, and we will face the World Cup without fear,” he added.

--IANS

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