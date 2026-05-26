May 26, 2026 9:59 PM हिंदी

Sayantani Ghosh talks about impact of conflicts between parents on children

Sayantani Ghosh talks about impact of conflicts between parents on children

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Sayantani Ghosh, who essays the role of Maya Deshmukh in the television show ‘Jagadhatri’, has Sayantani Ghosh is shedding light on how misunderstandings and conflicts between parents can silently affect children emotionally.

The recent track of the show around Maya (played by Sayantani Ghosh) and Sharad (played by Ajay Singh Chaudhary) has especially struck an emotional chord with the audience. As seen in the recent episodes, Maya and Sharad are separated, though not officially divorced, and their emotional distance is deeply affecting their daughter Gunjan. Gunjan is a special child who can neither speak nor hear, making it even more difficult for her to express what she truly feels.

Maya and Sharad’s problems also began because Maya somewhere holds Sharad responsible for Gunjan’s situation. While Gunjan misses her father whenever she is with Maya, she equally longs for her mother’s warmth when she is with Sharad. All Gunjan wishes for is to see her parents together as one happy family, but amidst their personal issues and emotional conflicts, Maya and Sharad fail to realise how deeply all of this is affecting her emotionally.

Talking about the same, Sayantani Ghosh said, “Separations and divorces do happen, and sometimes they are unavoidable too. But I strongly feel parents need to be extremely careful about how their personal chaos affects their children. Kids learn everything from what they see around them, and many times, unknowingly, we end up setting examples that leave a deep emotional impact on them. Emotional trauma experienced during childhood often stays with a person for life. That is why parents must be sensitive and responsible while dealing with their differences. No child deserves to grow up in an environment filled with constant emotional distress and confusion. Childhood is such a delicate and beautiful phase, and every child deserves love, security, warmth, and happiness”.

She further mentioned, “Maya and Sharad may be living separately, but somewhere their emotional distance is deeply affecting Gunjan. She is a very sensitive child and, being special, she cannot always express what she feels. She longs for both her parents equally. When she is with her mother, she misses her father, and when she is with her father, she keeps searching for her mother’s warmth. That emotional confusion silently affects a child. Gunjan’s character beautifully reflects how children quietly absorb every emotion happening around them, even when they are unable to express it openly. Kids like her are even more emotionally vulnerable because they feel everything deeply but often struggle to communicate it. It becomes extremely important for parents to ensure that their child does not suffer emotionally because of their personal issues”.

‘Jagadhatri’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

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