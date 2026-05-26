Piyush Mishra revisits 'Wo Suhane Din' at the National School of Drama

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Piyush Mishra decided to turn back the clock and revisit his roots. The 'Gulaal' actor shared a video of himself on Tuesday walking the NSD (National School of Drama) campus.

Piyush Mishra, who graduated from NSD in 1986, added the text, "NSD" along with a red heart emoji, expressing his delight at being back at the place it all started.

Adding to the entire vibe of the video, he even added his poem "Wo Purane Din, Wo Suhane Din", as the background score.

In the short clip, the 'Happy Bhag Jayegi' actor was also seen pointing towards a tree on the campus, where they probably used to spend a lot of time during their NSD days.

For those who do not know, Piyush Mishra made his debut as an actor with Mani Ratnam's iconic film, "Dil Se..", starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala as the leads.

After this, he went on to be a part of numerous noteworthy projects such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Pink", "Maqbool", "Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive", "Tamasha", "Gulaal", "Rockstar", and "Happy Bhag Jayegi", to name just a few.

As a film lyricist and singer, he is known for his tracks "Arre Ruk Ja Re Bandeh" in "Black Friday", "Aarambh Hai Prachand" in "Gulaal", "Ik Bagal" in "Gangs of Wasseypur", and "Husna" in MTV Coke Studio, along others.

On the professional front, actor Piyush Mishra last graced the scene in the comedy drama "Rahu Ketu", which was led by the 'Fukrey' duo Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat.

Directed by Vipul Vig and produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Suraj Singh and Varsha Kukreja under the the banners of Zee Studios and BLive Productions, "Rahu Ketu" reached the audience on January 16 this year.

--IANS

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