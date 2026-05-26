IDF accuses Hezbollah of violating ceasefire again, plans military action in Lebanon's Nabatiyeh

Jerusalem, May 26 (IANS) Citing Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement as a reason, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) on Tuesday warned residents in the Lebanese city of Nabatiyeh to evacuate to safer areas.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that all residents of Nabatieh must move north of the Zahrani River.

“In light of the terrorist Hezbollah's violation of the ceasefire agreement, the Defence Army is forced to act against it forcefully. The Defence Army does not intend to harm you,” Adraee noted.

“Out of concern for your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and move north of the Zahrani River. Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, their facilities, and their combat means endangers their life!” he highlighted.

IDF had earlier issued evacuation alerts for Mefdon, Shukin, Yahmar, Arnoun, Zoter Sharqiya, Zoter Gharbiya, and Kafr Tibnit villages in Lebanon.

"In light of the terrorist Hezbollah party violating the ceasefire agreement, the Defence Army is compelled to act against it forcefully," the IDF had posted in May, asking people in the area to evacuate their homes and stay at a distance of "no less than 1000 meters outside the specified area."

After the alert, the IDF had struck several structures in the villages, insisting that the attacked buildings were used by terror organisation Hezbollah to advance terror plots against IDF forces and Israel.

On Sunday, Israel’s Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir, said that Israeli forces were continuing to strike Hezbollah "across all dimensions" in Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security consultation on Tuesday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv with Defence Minister Israel Katz and Eyal Zamir.

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was announced in April, but Israel has not withdrawn its forces from southern Lebanon and continues to carry out daily strikes, saying it is targetting Hezbollah sites and fighters.

According to US State Department spokesman Tommy Piggott, Israel and Lebanon will resume political negotiations at the US State Department on June 2-3, while their military delegates are set to launch parallel security talks at the Pentagon on May 29.

–IANS

ksk/as