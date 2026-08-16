Niti Taylor on handling trolls: If you don't get trolled, you won't be seen

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Niti Taylor, who was recently a part of the reality show 'Alliance,' opened up about how she deals with online trolls during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

The 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' actress further went on to say that over the years, her perspective regarding online trolling has changed.

Niti revealed that she feels that being trolled is often a sign that one is being seen.

She further told IANS that she is no longer affected by the negativity and has made a conscious decision to focus on her work and supporters.

Niti said, "These are just faces behind computers and phones, who do not like to see others happy, as their own life is not going too well. I also feel that trolling is a part of your success story. So it is okay, if you people are not going to troll us, we might not be seen. So, whatever is happening, I think it is a part and parcel of life."

Niti's journey on 'Alliance' has been marked by emotional highs and lows, along with some unexpected friendships.

One of the most unexpected twists was her 'foe to friend' transition with co-contestant Kushal Tandon. While the two did not have a great start, they slowly ended up building a close bond during the duration of the show with the help of honest conversations.

The contestant list for 'Alliance', which streamed on Prime Video, enjoyed a mix of actors, influencers, gamers, and entertainers such as Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, and Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, along with Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor, and Bali as wildcard enterants.

Mini Mathur emerged as the winner of the show.

--IANS

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