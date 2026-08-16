Agu Stanley recalls getting goosebumps while meeting Salman Khan in 'Alliance'

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Agu Stanley Chiedozie, the Nigerian influencer, recently got the opportunity to meet Bollywood star Salman Khan during his appearance on the reality show 'Alliance', in which Salman's younger brother, Sohail Khan, had also entered as a wildcard contestant.

In an exclusive interaction with IANS, Agu talked about his admiration for Salman, admitting that he and the other 'Alliance' contestants literally got goosebumps on meeting Salman.

Recalling his memorable meeting with Salman, Agu told IANS, "It felt really nice. I think everyone had goosebumps. Even I got goosebumps. I don't even have body hair, still, I had goosebumps."

"So yeah, that is the aura of Salman Bhai. I enjoyed the moment, and I am very happy that I manifested that," he went on to add.

Refreshing your memory, Agu had expressed his heartfelt wish to meet Salman during a candid conversation with Sohail.

Agu had told Sohail that meeting Salman and Shah Rukh Khan was one of his biggest dreams.

Sohail had reassured him, saying Salman would be delighted to meet him.

Later, Salman entered 'Alliance' as a special guest to support brother Sohail. All the other contestants were seen having a gala time interacting with Salman.

Along with this charming personality, Agu left everyone impressed during the show with his fluent Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Gujarati, which he claims he has learned by watching films.

Premiered on 26 June 2026 on Prime Video, 'Alliance' saw Ravi Kishan and Riva Kishan, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, and Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed as contestants.

Additionally, Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor, and Bali later entered the show as wildcard entrants.

Mini Mathur emerged as the winner of the reality show.

--IANS

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