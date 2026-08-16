Samantha on headlining Celebrity MasterChef Tamil: Food has a way of bringing people together

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Soon-to-be mother Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in to headline the cooking reality show 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil'.

Spilling her excitement about her latest venture, Samantha shared that food has a wonderful way of bringing people together.

The 'Yashoda' actress added that she is looking forward to seeing some of the beloved celebrities from the Tamil film industry sweating it out in the kitchen, while also creating memories.

Talking about the show, Samantha said, “I’m incredibly excited to finally share this with everyone. Celebrity MasterChef Tamil is unlike anything I’ve done before, and that’s exactly what made it impossible to say no. Food has a wonderful way of bringing people together, creating memories, and revealing a side of you that the cameras don’t usually get to see. What I’m most excited about is watching some of our favourite Tamil celebrities’ step into the kitchen, take risks, make mistakes, surprise themselves, and compete with a lot more passion than you’d expect!"

"I wish I could tell you who’s cooking, but where’s the fun in that? I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’re cooking up with Sony Vizha," she went on to add.

Backed under the banner of Banijay Asia, 'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' will be adapting the format of the globally popular show, 'MasterChef', while keeping true to the local flavours with familiar personalities from Kollywood.

'Celebrity MasterChef Tamil' is expected to premiere shortly on Sony VIZHA and Sony LIV. Additionally, exclusive content will also be available across digital and social platforms.

On the personal front, Samantha will soon be embracing motherhood as she is all set to welcome her firstborn with her filmmaker husband, Raj Nidimoru.

The 'Majili' actress had confirmed her first pregnancy while addressing the media during the success meet of her last release, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'.

Revealing that she will be taking a maternity break after concluding her current professional commitments, Samantha had said, “After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans."

--IANS

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