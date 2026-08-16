Niki Wali on her character Mandy: Our vibes were completely different

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Niki Walia opened up about playing Mandy in the film 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'. While talking exclusively to IANS, Niki revealed that Mandy's personality and vibe are in total contrast to her own, something which made the character both exciting and challenging for her.

She also revealed that she was extremely excited to learn that her character speaks mostly in Punjabi, as she is also fluent in the language.

Speaking about stepping into the shoes of such a loud and energetic character, Niki told IANS, "I am a Sikh by religion. My first language is Hindi, but I speak Punjabi very freely. The most exciting thing was that when I read the script, 90% of Mandi's dialogues were in Punjabi. In a Hindi film, this character speaks only in Punjabi. She lives in London. She speaks only in Punjabi."

Sharing how Mandy is someone opposite to her in real life, Niki went on to add, "She lives in London. And my character is extremely loud. So when you see me and my personality, I normally give a very somber, sober, sophisticated vibe. Mandi's vibe was completely opposite to my personal vibe. My director's demand was that I don't have to control my voice. I have to ruin it as much as I can. So even if Mandi speaks a normal dialogue, she will speak it in the highest pitch. And because I am a director's actor, I chose to take this risk. And it has worked. I felt so good to see myself on screen like Mandi. It was a lot of fun".

Directed by Vivek B. Agrawal, 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' features Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh, Dev B. Agrawal, Sanjay Kapoor in significant roles.

--IANS

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