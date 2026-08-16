Mehreen Pirzada on wearing mother’s wedding lehenga: ‘I wanted to rewrite a small part of her story’

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Mehreen Pirzada has shared an emotional glimpse into the significance behind her choice to wear her mother’s wedding lehenga on her own special day.

For her, the outfit was more than just a beautiful piece of bridal wear—it carried her mother’s memories, dreams and a part of her life story. Sharing the story behind the sentimental choice, Mehreen said she had known since childhood that she wanted to wear her mother’s wedding lehenga when she eventually got married. She explained that her decision was not simply because the lehenga was beautiful, but because it carried a piece of her mother’s story.

Sharing a series of photos with her mother, Mehreen wrote, “Like Mother, Like Daughter Ever since I was old enough to understand life, I knew that one day, when I got married, I wanted to wear my mother’s wedding lehenga. Not just because it was beautiful, but because it carried a piece of her story. My mother wore this lehenga as a young, innocent 18-year-old girl—a happy bride, full of dreams, hope and love, believing she was stepping into the most beautiful chapter of her life.”

“Unfortunately, the story that followed wasn’t the one she deserved. So, when I wore her lehenga, I wasn’t just re-wearing an outfit. I wanted to rewrite a small part of her story. I wanted her to see herself again—the beautiful bride she was, the happy girl she was, before life changed things for her.”

“I wanted this lehenga to hold a new memory for her. One filled with love, happiness, and pride. And somehow, wearing it as her daughter felt like giving that 18-year-old girl a little bit of the happiness she always deserved. Her lehenga. Her dreams. My wedding day. A story rewritten with love. Mothership @pammipirzada.”

She also posted stunning pictures from her pre-wedding ceremonies.

Mehreen Pirzada’s mother, Paramjit Kaur Pirzada, also known as Pammi Pirzada, is a homemaker. The actress shares a close bond with her mother and has often described her as her “Wonder Woman” and “heartbeat.” The actress has frequently praised her mother for her selfless nature and unwavering support, particularly for encouraging her children to follow their dreams.

For the unversed, Mehreen Pirzada married Arsh Aulakh on April 26, 2026, in an intimate wedding ceremony held amid the picturesque hills of Chail, Himachal Pradesh. On her special day, she chose to rewear and repurpose her mother’s 40-year-old wedding outfit. The vintage ensemble was given a contemporary makeover by designer Punit Balana, who transformed it into a stunning garara while preserving its sentimental value.

--IANS

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