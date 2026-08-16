Bangladesh pull off historic maiden Test win in Australia

Darwin, Aug 16 (IANS) Bangladesh has completed one of the most stunning upsets in men’s Test cricket history on Sunday by thrashing top-ranked Australia by nine wickets in the series opener at Marrara Oval on Sunday.

Chasing a modest target of 57 runs on day four’s play, Mominul Haque (30 not out) cut Beau Webster through the square boundary on the off-side to seal a monumental victory for the visitors. Shadman Islam remained unbeaten on 25 as Bangladesh comfortably completed the chase in the second session and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

The victory marked Bangladesh’s first-ever Test win on Australian soil in only their third attempt, especially coming after their first red-ball appearance in the country in 23 years. Najmul Hossain Shanto’s men arrived as overwhelming underdogs after suffering an innings defeat to a Cricket Australia XI, including being bowled out for 54.

But every time Australia threatened to drag themselves back into the contest, Bangladesh found heroes to thwart those attempts. Resuming their second innings on day four, Australia’s rearguard was led by seam-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green, who scored a defiant 108 - his maiden Test century at home.

Green ground out the touring attack across nearly five hours before fast bowler Hasan Mahmud claimed him by skidding one low to crash into his stumps. Pacer Mahmud, who took Player of the Match award, was the star of the match for Bangladesh by collecting figures of 9-111, including a match-defining six-for in the first innings to bowl out Australia for 198 on day one.

Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz tore through Australia's middle and lower order, exploiting footmarks created by Mitchell Starc to claim 5-52 - his 15th career five-wicket haul, as the hosts were bowled out for 284 in their second innings and set the stage for an easy and memorable chase for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh had batting heroes too – posting a formidable first-innings total of 426 was possible due to a maiden Test century from opener Tanzid Hasan and a crucial 65 from Mehidy. The result marks only Bangladesh's second Test victory over Australia, eclipsing their 2017 triumph in Dhaka, and also ensures they cannot lose the two-match series. The second Test begins next week at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

Brief Scores: Australia 198 and 284 (Cameron Green 104, Steve Smith 44; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-56, Hasan Mahmud 3-66) lost to Bangladesh 426 and 57/1 in 14.2 overs (Mominul Haque 30 not out, Shadman Islam 25 not out, Josh Hazlewood 1-5) by nine wickets

--IANS

nr/bc