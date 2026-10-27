October 27, 2026 12:29 PM हिंदी

Nissanka ruled out of Pakistan Tests, Udara named replacement

Nissanka ruled out of Pakistan Tests, Udara named replacement

Colombo, Oct 27 (IANS) Sri Lanka batter Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan as he continues to recover from a left hamstring injury. Lahiru Udara has been named as his replacement, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Tuesday.

"Pathum Nissanka will miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan, as he is yet to recover from his left hamstring injury. The Cricket Selection Committee has named Lahiru Udara as his replacement. Udara is already in Pakistan as part of Sri Lanka’s ODI squad," SLC said in a statement.

Nissanka was initially included in Sri Lanka’s 15-member squad for the series, subject to regaining full fitness ahead of the opening Test. His continued recovery from the injury has now forced him out of the tour, providing Udara with an opportunity to feature in the Test setup.

Udara was not part of the original squad announcement despite his impressive performance against the West Indies in June, when he scored 188. However, his presence in Pakistan with Sri Lanka’s ODI squad has made the transition easier following Nissanka’s withdrawal.

The two-Test series, part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship cycle, begins on November 9. The matches will be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, with Sri Lanka looking to improve their position in the standings.

Kusal Mendis will captain the visiting side after being appointed skipper earlier this month. The original squad also featured the experienced Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis, while Dilshan Madushanka earned a recall. Eshan Malinga and Anjala Bandara were also handed call-ups.

Sri Lanka currently sit seventh in the World Test Championship standings, while Pakistan occupy ninth place. The upcoming series presents both sides with an opportunity to strengthen their positions in the competition, with the hosts set to welcome Sri Lanka for the two fixtures.

The Islanders are currently playing Pakistan and England in an ODI tri-series, having lost their first game against hosts Pakistan and won their second game against the three lions in a thrilling manner. The tri-series concludes on October 31.

Sri Lanka's updated squad: Kusal Mendis (c), Anjala Bandara, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sonal Dinusha, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayaka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara

--IANS

vi/bc

LATEST NEWS

Amal Neerad's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' makers reveal Paris Laxmi's character in film (Photo: Amal Neerad/Instagram)

Amal Neerad's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' makers reveal Paris Laxmi's character in film

Jackie Shroff marks 26 years of ‘Mission Kashmir’ starring Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan

Jackie Shroff marks 26 years of ‘Mission Kashmir’ starring Sanjay Dutt, Hrithik Roshan

3rd T20I: Unchanged India opt to field as New Zealand make three changes

3rd T20I: Unchanged India opt to field as New Zealand make three changes

Wamiqa Gabbi says prosthetics made her ‘forget’ her real appearance while playing Jyoti Nikam in ‘Prahaar’

Wamiqa Gabbi says prosthetics made her ‘forget’ her real appearance while playing Jyoti Nikam in ‘Prahaar’

Para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh recovering after surgery following Asian Para Games crash

Para-cyclist Arshad Shaikh recovering after surgery following Asian Para Games crash

India's green hydrogen sector eyes up to 200 billion investment through 2030

India's green hydrogen sector eyes up to 200 billion investment through 2030

Muneeba Ali to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Muneeba Ali to lead Pakistan in ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her balcony decorated for Halloween and Diwali, calls it ‘Diwaween’ season

Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her balcony decorated for Halloween and Diwali, calls it ‘Diwaloween’ season

You deserve every bit of this award: Kohli congratulates Kane for Ballon d'Or honour

You deserve every bit of this award: Kohli congratulates Kane for Ballon d'Or honour

CTI again calls for postponement of Nov 1 INDIA bloc rally a day after Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for participation

CTI’s fresh appeal to INDIA bloc for deferring Nov 1 rally, after Rahul reiterates call for participation