Ninad Kamat compares 'Candy and the Pizza Ggirl' with 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro': Taking the genre forward

Mumbai, May 03 (IANS) Veteran actor Ninad Kamat compared his recent drama "Candy and the Pizza Ggirl" with the 1983 cult classic "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro", claiming this film is an attempt to take the genre forward in a unique way.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Ninad admitted that "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro" is one of his absolute favourite movies of all time, and he admires how everyone associated with the project has done a phenomenal job.

When asked about how long it will take to get dark comedy right in Bollywood, Ninad told IANS, "My absolutely favourite film, something which I feel Bollywood will not be able to recreate, is 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'. The movie conveys so many things - you are showing a dead body, but you are also laughing at the same time. Satish Sir (Late Satish Shah), in fact, all the actors have done a phenomenal job, including the writing direction and editing."

Ninad further shared that "Candy and the Pizza Ggirl" follows the footsteps of "Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro".

He added, "On the risk of sounding arrogant, our movie, 'Candy and the Pizza Ggirl' takes forward the same genre, with a different taste, and with a new perspective of seeing dark comedy. I am not saying it because I am a part of the film. I would have had the same opinion just as a viewer as well, because Akhil (Akhil Kapur) has simply followed his heart while making the movie."

"Now, how the audience responds to it is up to them, but Akhil has tried to bring something new to dark comedy", he concluded.

Backed by the banner Full Moon Studioz, "Candy And The Pizza Ggirl" premiered on Prime Video on April 10 this year.

--IANS

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