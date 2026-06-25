Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia reveals why working in a crime-thriller format was a refreshing experience

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is currently seen in the series Ab Hoga Hisaab, says that working in a crime-thriller format was a refreshing experience for her because the storytelling pace is very different.

The 10-episode series delves into the world of crime, power, betrayal, and human relationships, offering viewers a layered narrative set against the backdrop of the underworld. In the series, Nimrit plays a small-town girl who arrives with aspirations of building a better future for herself.

As the story progresses, her character finds herself navigating difficult situations.

Talking about taking up the show, Nimrit said in a statement: "For a long time, audiences have associated me with family-oriented stories and reality television, and I am grateful for the love I have received through those projects. However, as an actor, there is always a desire to challenge yourself and explore different genres.”

“Ab Hoga Hisaab gave me that opportunity. What drew me to the show was that it isn't just a crime story. It is also about people, their choices, their ambitions, and the consequences that follow.”

She said that her character comes from a small town and carries big dreams.

“She wants more from life and believes she can create a future on her own terms. But when circumstances become more complicated, she is forced to make difficult decisions. That journey was very interesting for me to portray because it is rooted in emotions that many people can relate to hope, fear, trust, and disappointment.”

Nimrit revealed that the world of the series is intense, and every character is dealing with their own struggles and motivations.

“There are layers of loyalty, betrayal, and personal conflict that keep unfolding throughout the story. As an actor, it required me to understand not just what my character was doing, but why she was making certain choices at different stages of her life,” she said.

Talking about working in a new format, the actress revealed: “Working in a crime-thriller format was also a refreshing experience because the storytelling pace is very different. There is suspense, unpredictability, and a constant sense of tension.”

Nimrit is seen working alongside Shaheer Sheikh, Mouni Roy and Sanjay Kapoor to name a few.

She concluded: “Sharing the screen with Shaheer and the rest of the cast made the process even more engaging because everyone was committed to bringing authenticity to their characters. I hope audiences enjoy discovering these layers as the story unfolds across all ten episodes."

--IANS

dc/