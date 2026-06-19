Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on ‘Ab Hoga Hisaab’: Playing a Punjabi kudi gave me sense of freedom

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has spoken about why playing a Punjabi girl in her series “Ab Hoga Hisaab” gave her a sense of freedom.

Playing a Punjabi character against the backdrop of Punjab's culture and landscape gave the actor a sense of familiarity that translated naturally into her performance.

Nimrit said in a statement, "Shooting in Punjab for Ab Hoga Hisaab was much more than just another project for me. Being a Punjabi myself, there was an immediate connection with the setting, the people, the language, and the emotions of the character.”

“From the very first day, I felt like I was home. There is a certain comfort that comes when you're surrounded by things that are so familiar to you, and that reflected in my performance as well,” she added.

The actress continued: “Playing a Punjabi kudi gave me a sense of freedom because I didn't have to consciously adapt to the environment, I could simply be present in the moment and focus on the character's journey."

Nimrat revealed the big reason why the experience was so enjoyable was for the atmosphere created by her director.

“He ensured that everyone felt comfortable and secure on set, which is extremely important when you're working on an emotionally demanding story. There was a genuine sense of collaboration, and that made every day of shooting smooth and fulfilling.”

She said working alongside Sanjay Kapoor was another highlight.

“Having a fellow Punjabi on set felt like icing on the cake. We shared many conversations, laughs, and memories during the shoot, and that camaraderie reflected in our working relationship as well."

Nimrit said she will remember the most is the generosity of the people around her.

“So many locals welcomed us with open arms. There were days when families would send homemade dabbas for the cast and crew, and those gestures meant a lot. It wasn't something they had to do, but they did it out of pure affection and hospitality.”

The actress added: “Those meals carried the warmth of home, and it made us feel like we were part of the community rather than visitors shooting a show. Experiences like these stay with you long after the project is over.”

“When I look back at Ab Hoga Hisaab, I will remember not just the work we did but also the kindness, warmth, and love we received throughout the journey."

--IANS

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